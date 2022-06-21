Does Kim Want To Marry Pete Someday? Here's What She Said

Watch out, Kravis. Kete is officially coming for your thunder. Since their now-famous Saturday Night Live kiss, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance has been steadily growing more intense and adorable. Plus, according to Kardashian herself, their future looks downright peachy. OK, OK, but the real question on everyone’s mind: does Kardashian want to marry Davidson? During a June 21 interview on The Today Show, Kardashian stayed pretty coy about the future of her romance... but it sounds like marriage isn’t off the table. (For what it’s worth, I personally think Davidson would make a great future Mr. Kardashian.)

When hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked Kardashian about potential wedding bells, the SKKN founder explained that she has some reservations about marriage — not that they have anything to do with Davidson. “I’m going to be really cautious because I have proved that maybe I am not the best at it and I don’t want to make that mistake again,” Kardashian explained. “Sometimes I think should I just be in one of those relationships like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell? It seems to be working out for them.” (Hawn and Russell have been together for 39 years, BTW, and they never married.)

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

So, is that the wedding-free future that Kardashian imagines for her and Pete? It’s a little unclear. During a May episode of The Kardashians, she said, “I believe in love. That's why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time's the charm!” She reiterated the first half of that sentiment during her Today interview, saying, “I believe in love. I would never not believe in love.”

Whether Kete eventually gets hitched or not (they’ve only been together for eight months, after all), it sounds like Kardashian is happy just seeing where things go. Talking about her romance with Davidson, Kardashian added, “I’m like completely 100% myself and that is just the best feeling… It’s just, like, someone that really supports you and is just fun and happy and is great.”

Although I’d give pretty much anything to see Kardashian in a pair of wedding-themed, white Balenciaga boot pants, I’m glad she’s doing things her way — or, um, Hawn and Russell’s way.