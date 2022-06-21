Starbucks’ Paradise Drink With Coconut Milk Tastes Like A Tropical Vacay

This summer, you don’t need to take a trip to the beach to get a taste of paradise. On June 21, Starbucks launched its newest Refreshers flavors, the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher and the Paradise Drink, to mark the first day of summer — and they taste just like a tropical vacation in, well, paradise. Don’t believe me? This review of Starbucks’ Paradise Drink and Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher will take your taste buds on a trip they’ll never forget.

Summer is officially in the air, which means it’s time to get a Paradise Drink is in your hand. The fun won’t even have to end when summer does, because the new Refreshers flavors are the latest permanent additions to hit Starbucks’ cold drink lineup. The drinks, which dropped in stores on June 21, combine the flavors of passionfruit and pineapple and make every sip taste like a mini getaway. Along with the natural flavors of the two summery fruits, the Paradise Drink is made with green coffee extract that’s been hand shaken with real dried diced pineapple bits and ice, and a helping of coconut milk to give the sip a thick and creamy base. It doesn’t get much better than that, folks.

The Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher, on the other hand, features the same ingredients as the Paradise Drink (minus the coconut milk), and you can even add some lemonade to your sip for even more refreshing flavor. You know, in case you’re ever in the mood to switch up your Refresher routine — but not too much.

So what does paradise actually taste like? Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz got an early taste of the new flavors, and they’re even sweeter than you’d imagine.

Starbucks’ Paradise Drink Review

If you like coconut milk, then the Paradise Refresher is definitely the sip for you. Reitz believes the coconut milk gives the beverage “a little more oomph” than the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher, and she even tasted similarities to one of the most classic poolside sips: the piña colada.

Though Reitz shares she couldn’t taste the pineapple, passionfruit, and coconut flavors on their own right away, she did notice the “pineapple bits bring that flavor a little more to the forefront when you get them in a sip.”

Overall, she says the three flavors — coconut, passionfruit, and pineapple — blend together perfectly to create “one unique experience,” which is exactly the vibe I’m looking for this summer, TBH.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks’ Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher Review

The number one thing you want from a drink named after pineapple and passionfruit is for it to rep those fruits proudly, and according to Reitz, the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher passes the test.

Without the coconut milk, Reitz says that the pineapple and passionfruit flavors “duke it out for top billing on your tongue,” although it doesn’t sound like much of a fair fight. According to Reitz, similar to the Paradise Drink, the pineapple bits help bring out the flavor even more to “drive home the tropical vibe” of the drink.

As a parting note, Reitz adds that the summery sip lives up to its Refreshers name. Sounds like summer 2022 is all about pineapple and passionfruit, y’all.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks has actually been bringing the summer vibes since May 10, when the chain dropped its first summer menu with the likes of the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew. If you haven’t tried the revelation that is Chocolate Cold Foam, IDK what you’re waiting for. It’s perfect for Team Iced Coffee fans, and you can switch it up when you need a little more caffeine than the 45 milligrams in a Grande Refresher.

No matter which drink experience you get in a given summer day, there’s one thing you can count on: Starbucks knows how to keep you cool and refreshed all season long.