Starbucks’ New Paradise Drink Will Make You Say, “Pink Drink Who?”

Though it may have been feelin’ like summer for a while, the first official day is on Tuesday, June 21. Thankfully, you can kick off the season of beach days and warm weather with some new cold sips at Starbucks, because the coffee chain dropped the Paradise Drink on June 21. If you’re curious about adding the new twist on a Refresher to your usual lineup of summer favorites, you’re probably wondering: What’s in Starbucks Paradise Drink? Here’s what to know about this non-dairy offering with major tropical vibes.

The new Paradise Drink and Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher are permanent additions to the Starbucks Refreshers line of cold drinks, and both innovation pay tribute to the flavors of the season, like pineapple and passionfruit. Yep, you read that right — get ready to transport you to an island vacay with each sip of these fruity concoctions. Before you try the Starbucks Paradise Drink for yourself, here’s everything you need to know about the sip, including ingredients, caffeine content, and price.

What’s In Starbucks Paradise Drink

The Paradise Drink starts off with the same ingredients as the Pineapple Passionfruit Drink — a base made with natural flavors of pineapple and passionfruit, green coffee extract, and that’s all hand shaken with real dried diced pineapple bits and ice. The Paradise Drink then gets one addition that sets it apart from thePineapple Passionfruit Drink: coconut milk. The ingredient gives the chilled sip a totally creamy spin similar to that of the Pink Drink or Dragon Drink.

Caffeine In Starbucks Paradise Drink

A Grande Starbucks Paradise Drink has between 44 and 55 milligrams of caffeine, according to Starbucks. To give you a picture of how that compares to your usual cup of joe, a Grande Starbucks Cold Brew has 205 milligrams of coffee. So, it won’t jolt you up out of bed, but the Paradise Drink sounds like a great 2 p.m. pick-me-up.

The Price Of Starbucks’ Paradise Drink

A Grande Starbucks Paradise Drink will cost you between $4.95 and $5.45, depending on the location, per Starbucks. If you opt for Starbucks Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher, a grande will cost you between $4.45 and $4.95.

Courtesy of Starbucks

When you swing by the coffee chain to get a taste of the summer Refreshers drinks, you’ll also want to get a taste of the new bites that dropped as permanent additions on June 21. There’s the Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich, which is the perfect savory meal with its chicken, eggs, and maple butter all sandwiched on a toasted biscuit roll. When you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, the Cookies and Cream Cake Pop will do the job with its blend of chocolate cake and cookie butter cream and cookie bits finished off with white chocolate dipping and dark chocolate cookie crumb.

For your sippin’ needs, there’s also new summer-y merch like cold cups, tumblers, and water bottles that come in bright and colorful designs. With all this new-new to kick off summer, the season totally just got that much sweeter.