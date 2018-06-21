Every morning, I wake up and make myself a cup of coffee. It is vital to my daily functioning. Some mornings, I feel like iced coffee, and other mornings, I feel like hot, black coffee. I may add a splash of creamer or switch it up with a squirt or two of vanilla syrup. Truth be told, I follow my heart when it comes to caffeine, and this morning was no different. With all of the hubbub surrounding the new Starbucks Refreshers beverages over the last few days, I've been wondering, "What does Starbucks' Dragon Drink taste like?" So, I decided to skip my routine cup of java and give the new beverage a try. I'm glad I did, because this one is my new favorite pink drink.

Starbucks' Dragon Drink is a refreshing mix of creamy coconutmilk, juicy mango, and fresh, red-ripe dragon fruit all hand-shaken and poured into one delicious cup. Basically, it is a carbon copy of the new Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, introduced on Tuesday, June 19, but there is just one twist. Unlike the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher that's made with water, the Dragon Drink is made with velvety-smooth, dairy-free coconutmilk. Really, that's the only difference between the two. I'll tell you what, though: The two drinks could not be more distinct in taste. When the barista adds coconutmilk, the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher morphs into the cool, creamy, and nectarous Dragon Drink. I'm telling you, it's the perfect beverage to sip on this summer.

I am not a fan of super sweetened beverages, but the Dragon Drink is an ideal combination of fresh fruit and crisp, sweet flavors without drowning my tastes buds in sugar. To me, the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher is a bit candy-like, but the Dragon Drink is sweet without being too overpowering. The mango flavor really shines through in both drinks, but the addition of the coconutmilk elevates the taste of the red-ripe dragon fruit and softens the sweetness of the juicy mango ever-so-slightly.

On it's own, coconutmilk is a rich mixture of sweet and nutty undertones that come from the actual meat of the coconut, so it's already loaded with flavor. Pair that with the exotic and tropical flavors of dragon fruit and mango, and you've got yourself a slice of drinkable paradise.

Now, the Dragon Drink is still pretty new. So new that it is not even listed on the drive-thru menu (at my local Starbucks, at least), but the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher is. Speaking from experience, this can cause a little confusion. While Starbucks announced the two refreshing drinks at the same time, the Dragon Drink seems to be the lesser known of the two. Case and point: I pulled up to my local Starbucks drive-thru and ordered a grande Dragon Drink. When I got to the window, the barista proceeded to hand me the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher. The barista's seemed unfamiliar with the Dragon Drink, but had no problem accommodating my beverage requests once I said the Dragon Drink uses coconutmilk and not water.

All in all, skipping my basic cup of coffee this morning was the right move, because the Dragon Drink is now hands down one of my new favorite beverages from Starbucks. Plus, I can't stop marveling at the drink's pink and purple hues. If you are thinking about swapping out your java for a Dragon Drink, but are worried about losing out on the caffeine, I've got good news for you. The Mango Dragonfruit Refresher and the Dragon Drink are loaded with doses of caffeine to keep you powered up all day long.