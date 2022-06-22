Elite Daily Newsletter: June 21, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 21, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These Are The SKKN BY KIM Products Worth The Splurge

You know that saying, right? That the sun never sets on Kris Jenner’s empire (or something like that). Kim just launched her new skincare line, SKKN by Kim, and naturally we had to try it out for ourselves. While celeb and influencer skincare lines are nothing new — something that friend of the Kardashian-Jenner fam, Hailey Bieber, has been straightforward about while promoting her own line — the ultimate question is the same: what products actually work? And even more, which are offering something different to savvy skin care shoppers? We think that these 2 products are definitely worth checking out for yourself. READ MORE

Welcome To Cancer Season

Cancer season follows chaotic Gemini to help us slow our roll a bit before we gear up for Leo season. It’s a time to pause, reflect, stay home if you feel like it, and surround yourself with people and things that make you feel good. The key word here, of course, is feel. The crybabies sensitive souls of the zodiac are here to remind you to let those emotions flow!

These New Pretty Little Liars Reboot Pics Will Get You So Hype

Ok, the reboot is FINALLY happening, the one that we have been promised since 2020! It will be here next month, which frankly can’t come soon enough. The new show, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is of course based on Sara Shepard’s books, and we just got photos of the main characters. READ MORE

Um, Katie Just Casually Announced Her Breakup With John On IG

And that’s a wrap on Katie and John! The couple dated for seven months (yes, even after she sent him home on week two of her season of The Bachelorette) and recently took to IG to announce their breakup. Well, I’m not sure if “announce” is the right way to describe Katie’s IG story that broke the news, lol. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF