Elite Daily Newsletter: June 21, 2022
The SKKN by KIM products that are worth the splurge, new photos from the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ reboot, and more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 21, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
These Are The SKKN BY KIM Products Worth The Splurge
You know that saying, right? That the sun never sets on Kris Jenner’s empire (or something like that). Kim just launched her new skincare line, SKKN by Kim, and naturally we had to try it out for ourselves. While celeb and influencer skincare lines are nothing new — something that friend of the Kardashian-Jenner fam, Hailey Bieber, has been straightforward about while promoting her own line — the ultimate question is the same: what products actually work? And even more, which are offering something different to savvy skin care shoppers? We think that these 2 products are definitely worth checking out for yourself. READ MORE
Welcome To Cancer Season
Cancer season follows chaotic Gemini to help us slow our roll a bit before we gear up for Leo season. It’s a time to pause, reflect, stay home if you feel like it, and surround yourself with people and things that make you feel good. The key word here, of course, is feel. The crybabies sensitive souls of the zodiac are here to remind you to let those emotions flow!
Ever Wonder Why Cancers Are, Ahem, Like That?
These Cancer Celebrities Embody The Spirit Of The Season
The Best Gifts For Your Cancer Bestie Under $50
Who Would Win In A Fight: Cancer Or Your Zodiac Sign?
These New Pretty Little Liars Reboot Pics Will Get You So Hype
Ok, the reboot is FINALLY happening, the one that we have been promised since 2020! It will be here next month, which frankly can’t come soon enough. The new show, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is of course based on Sara Shepard’s books, and we just got photos of the main characters. READ MORE
Um, Katie Just Casually Announced Her Breakup With John On IG
And that’s a wrap on Katie and John! The couple dated for seven months (yes, even after she sent him home on week two of her season of The Bachelorette) and recently took to IG to announce their breakup. Well, I’m not sure if “announce” is the right way to describe Katie’s IG story that broke the news, lol. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
Christopher Briney Knows You Might Hate Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Harry Styles Helped A Fan Come Out At His Concert
The Best Beach-Ready Jewelry To See You Through Summer