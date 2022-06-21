Ugh, sorry to say, but it’s a sad day for Katie and John stans. On June 20, Katie Thurston and John Hersey confirmed their breakup on Instagram after seven months together. And although they weren’t exactly Bachelor Nation’s favorite couple (they didn’t nickname their friend group “the controversial crew” for nothin’!), this split is still tough to see.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on June 21, Thurston shared a slightly ambiguous update on her relationship status. “Statement: no we aren’t together,” she wrote over a black screen. Um, OK, and...? I can’t be the only one thinking there are some crucial details missing from her post. I mean, this sounds more like she’s shutting down a romance rumor than sharing her breakup announcement. Still, it’s not like she could be referring to anyone else, right? Plus, a breakup rumor did surface on Reddit in June following Katie’s month-long hiatus from social meida.

A few hours later, Hersey confirmed that they had, in fact, broken up. ““I love being able to share special moments with you all — the funny ones. the happy ones. the outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don’t know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones,” he wrote on IG. “As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating. This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make.”

Hersey added, “I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you.” Huge thank you to Hersey for clearing things up.

Though the former couple did not explain the reason behind their split, it doesn’t look like there is any bad blood. They both still follow each other on Instagram, and Hersey even tagged Thurston in his IG Story.

The silver lining? There’s definitely hope for these two to remain friends. That’s how they started out, after all. Plus, it’s not like they’ve never broken up before... Thurston did send Hersey home during her second week as the Bachelorette, and look how far they’ve come from there.