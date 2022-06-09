A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 8, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Remi Bader Used To Hate Summer Trends. Now She’s Feeling Sunnier.

You probably recognize fashion guru Remi Bader from her realistic clothing hauls on TikTok (personally speaking, the Zara one will live rent-free in my head forever). Her meteoric rise on the platform got the attention of Victoria’s Secret, which hired Bader to help them expand the sizing of their PINK line. Here, she tells us why she’s all about body chains this summer and the one Y2K trend she’ll *never* take part in. Read More

20 Under-$40 Swimsuits Going Viral On TikTok To Kickstart Your Hot Girl Summer

Truly, is there a more dreadful task than shopping for a new swimsuit? But luckily for every problem, there’s a TikTok to solve it. Some of these are beloved for being super sturdy, the kind you can wear while taking on a few waves, and others are better for more of a lounge-y, lay-out-with-a-book kind of day. Read More

The Plant Your Zodiac Sign *Needs* To Give Your Home Good Vibes

Believe it or not, the way you adorn your sacred space is a form of practical magic, because everything starts with intention. (Even if that intention is adorning your walls with posters from the Practical Magic movie. Baby Sandy!!) But if you’re looking to start with more greenery, here’s the plant that best aligns with your zodiac’s vibe. Read More

Chaney Subtly Addressed Those Kanye Breakup Rumors

OK, what’s the deal with Ye and Kim — ahem, my bad — Chaney Jones? Yesterday, sources told TMZ that the two called it quits after a ~casual~ Japan getaway. At the time, there was no word on whether it was Kanye “Ye” West or Jones who reportedly ended things... and now, thanks to Chaney’s Insta story, it seems like things may not actually be over between them, after all. Read More

These 11 Signs Might Mean Your Relationship Is Moving Too Fast

Look, whirlwind romances are fun and all, but that’s why when you’re In It, you might not realize the two of you are hurtling into the future at warp speed. Like, if it’s been a couple months and you’re already talking about moving in together and getting a dog, maybe take a beat. Here are all the warning signs that you might be getting ahead of yourselves. Read More

