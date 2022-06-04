The sun has been already blazing and it’s not even summer yet. And, there’s no better medicine for all this heat than hitting up the beach, pool, or even just your front lawn to start letting those tan lines set in. But, picking out a swimsuit is always such a pain. You want one that makes you feel like a million bucks and is comfortable enough to make it through whatever summer activities you have planned. Luckily, you can always rely on TikTok for pretty much any and all advice. Already trending, these TikTok-recommended swimsuits will have you so ready for your hot girl summer.

Everyone needs and deserves at least one reliable swimsuit. Whether you’re a ride-or-die poolside lounger or going to the beach is your brand, you should have a swimsuit or two that you can rely on. And with summer on the way, there’s no time like the present to ensure you get one you’ll love from TikTokers’ fave bikinis and one-piece bathing suits.

There are a few things that have TikTok creators falling in love with these swimsuits. Of course, they look tempting, but everyone needs more than that. Some are beloved for being super sturdy, the kind you can wear while taking on a few waves. Others are better for more of a lounge-y, lay-out-under-a-beach-umbrella-with-a-book kind of day.

03 Mesh, Plunge Bikini Floerns Women's Plus Size Splice Fishnet Cami Top and High Waist Bikini Set Amazon Sizes L-3XL+ $30 See on Amazon Nothing says summer like neons. And if you want to bare some skin but still feel covered up, the mesh details on this suit add a flirty layer while ensuring all the goods stay super secure. TikToker Maddie Touma especially loved the peek-a-boo effect and fit of the bottoms.

06 Bright, Bold One Piece Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control Monokini Bikini Amazon Sizes S-XXL $33 See on Amazon Lopez is also a big fan of Viottiset’s Ruched One Piece ($33, Amazon). It has a super trendy, high-cut silhouette, as well as ruching to give you can corset-effect without the struggle and fumbling of laces that the first wave you hit will undo anything.

13 Lace It Up QINSEN Women's Spaghetti Strap Bandeau Lace Up High Waist 2PCS Bikini Set Simsuit Amazon Sizes S-XL $28 See on Amazon Everyone needs at least one firetruck red swimsuit to fulfill their Baywatch fantasy, and Thul has just the suit for you. “It makes me feel bomb,” she said, showing off Quinsen’s Bandeau Bikini ($28, Amazon). “I love the lace up detail on the top. It really shows a little bit of cleavage, very cute, but it’s full coverage and the girls are sitting nicely. The straps are adjustable, but they are not removable. which I love.” She also highlighted how the bottoms are full-coverage, too, and easy to style however you like.

19 Ruche City MakeMeChic Women's Plus Size 3 Piece Swimsuit Printed Halter Bikini Set with Cover Up Amazon Sizes L+-4XL+ $36 See on Amazon I can’t say no to a three-in-one product, it’s simply not in my power, especially when it comes to MakeMeChic’s Halter Bikini ($36, Amazon). The fit is just like any other classic triangle swimsuit, so you know you can’t go wrong. The mesh dress, cover-up also allows you to show off your bikini once you ditch the beach.

Get your sunblock and wide-brimmed hat, because you’re going to need to hit the pool ASAP after getting one of these swimsuits.