20 Under-$40 Swimsuits Going Viral On TikTok To Kickstart Your Hot Girl Summer

By Margaret Blatz
The sun has been already blazing and it’s not even summer yet. And, there’s no better medicine for all this heat than hitting up the beach, pool, or even just your front lawn to start letting those tan lines set in. But, picking out a swimsuit is always such a pain. You want one that makes you feel like a million bucks and is comfortable enough to make it through whatever summer activities you have planned. Luckily, you can always rely on TikTok for pretty much any and all advice. Already trending, these TikTok-recommended swimsuits will have you so ready for your hot girl summer.

Everyone needs and deserves at least one reliable swimsuit. Whether you’re a ride-or-die poolside lounger or going to the beach is your brand, you should have a swimsuit or two that you can rely on. And with summer on the way, there’s no time like the present to ensure you get one you’ll love from TikTokers’ fave bikinis and one-piece bathing suits.

There are a few things that have TikTok creators falling in love with these swimsuits. Of course, they look tempting, but everyone needs more than that. Some are beloved for being super sturdy, the kind you can wear while taking on a few waves. Others are better for more of a lounge-y, lay-out-under-a-beach-umbrella-with-a-book kind of day.

01

Animal Print Triple Threat

SOLY HUX Women's Wrap Triangle Bikini Bathing Suits with Mesh Beach Skirt 3 Piece Swimsuits
Amazon

Sizes XS-4XL

$19

While showing off her favorite swimsuits, influencer @lifestylewithsarai picked out Soly Hux’s Wrap Triangle Bikini ($19, Amazon) as her absolute favorite swimsuit.

“I love the stop, super flattering,” she said. “I love it.”

02

Cutouts Galore

Yskkt Womens Plus Size Swimwear One Piece High Waist Swimsuits Tummy Control Swim Bathing Suits Monokini
Amazon

Sizes 1X-4X

$30

“For all my plus-sized girls that want to wear a two-piece this summer but are a little too afraid like I am, this is the perfect swimsuit for you,” Sara Vee, a self-identifying plus-size fashion TikToker, said about Yskkt’s One Piece ($30, Amazon). “It gives you that illusion that you’re wearing a two-piece, but you’re wearing a one-piece, and it looks so beautiful.”

03

Mesh, Plunge Bikini

Floerns Women's Plus Size Splice Fishnet Cami Top and High Waist Bikini Set
Amazon

Sizes L-3XL+

$30

Nothing says summer like neons. And if you want to bare some skin but still feel covered up, the mesh details on this suit add a flirty layer while ensuring all the goods stay super secure. TikToker Maddie Touma especially loved the peek-a-boo effect and fit of the bottoms.

04

Cover-Up Party

Hanna Nikole Women's Plus Size Halter Bikini Bathing Suits with Mesh Drawstring Cover Up 3 Piece Swimsuits
Amazon

Sizes 16+-24+

$28

Hanna Nikole’s Halter Bikini With Mesh Cover Up ($28, Amazon) is another one of Touma’s favorites. And how could it not be? Beyond coming in a cute pattern, it also has a matching sheer dress to give you that super seductive, Kardashian look.

05

Color Block Swimsuit

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Color Block One Shoulder Bowknot Bathing Suit
Amazon

Sizes XS-XXL

$30

Cupshe’s Color Block Swimsuit ($30, Amazon) is all over TikTok. During her Amazon swimwear haul, Touma was in awe of this suit. “Stop, it’s so flattering. Oh my God,” she gushed after trying on this number.

And she’s not its only fan. TikTokers @plusplasticsx and Ashley Lopez also recommend this one piece, so you can’t go wrong.

06

Bright, Bold One Piece

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control Monokini Bikini
Amazon

Sizes S-XXL

$33

Lopez is also a big fan of Viottiset’s Ruched One Piece ($33, Amazon). It has a super trendy, high-cut silhouette, as well as ruching to give you can corset-effect without the struggle and fumbling of laces that the first wave you hit will undo anything.

07

Tropical Rash Guard For Total Support

Daci Women Two Piece Rash Guard Long Sleeve Swimsuits UV UPF 50+ Swim Shirt Bathing Suit with Boyshort Bottom
Amazon

Sizes XXS-20+

$35

“This is one of the best, like, rash guard-style tops that I’ve tried on, because there’s actually a shelf bra with foam cups for support,” Callie, a plus-size fashion TikToker, said about one of Daci’s rash guards. Get your sun coverage and feel supported all at the same time.

08

Cowgirl Summer Anyone?

SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Bathing Suits Spaghetti Strap Floral Bikini Set Underwire Swimsuit
Amazon

Sizes XS-XL

$30

SweatyRock’s Spaghetti Strap Swimsuit ($30, Amazon) comes in so many fun prints, you’re going to have a hard time just buying one. In her clothing haul on TikTok, Hannah Rachel showed off the tie-dye, and while she notes the bottoms run a bit small, “it was too cute to return.”

09

Bows on Bows

FERBIA Women High Waisted Bandeau Bikini Set Strapless 2 Piece Bathing Suit Swimsuits Tie Wrap Swimsuits
Amazon

Sizes S-XL

$29

With the bold stripes and super sweet bow moments, it’s no shocker that Dana Ridge, a budget shopping TikToker, said Ferbia’s Tie Wrap Swimsuit ($29, Amazon) was a must-have bikini. It’s got full coverage for a more modest look and is adjustable for the most comfortable wear. And, I’m obsessed with its retro look.

10

Secure But Sexy

Lilosy Sexy Tie Criss Cross Plunge One Piece Thong Swimsuit High Cut Brazilian Bathing Suit
Amazon

Sizes XS-3XL

$30

Get a little “scandy” in your one-piece with Brooke Taryn’s recommended Lilosy Plunge Suit ($30, Amazon). The plunge, backless look, and cheeky bottoms are bold without being too risqué, which really just means that this suit is the best of both worlds.

11

Save Your Shoulders

SOLY HUX Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Tie Knot Front High Waisted Tankini Swimsuits Bathing Suits
Amazon

Sizes L+-3XL+

$28

My shoulders burn at the first whisper of sunshine, so SOLY HUX’s Tie Knot Tankini ($28, Amazon) is a lifesaver. The T-shirt cut of the top is a tried and true style you’ll never get tired of wearing. It also features a wireless bra and a removable chest pad for tons of support. Not to mention, TikToker Diane Kristine rated it a 9/10 on the comfy scale.

12

A Little Cold Shoulder Moment

NAFLEAP Women's One Shoulder Sport Bikini Set High Waisted Cutout Swimsuit Crop Top Bathing Suit
Amazon

Sizes XS-XXL

$33

Fashion TikToker Liz Thul swears by NAFLEAP’s Sport Bikini ($33, Amazon). “This one is tried and true, and one of my favorites I’ve ever gotten from Amazon,” she said in a video about this cutout bikini. “I feel like a baddie when I wear this swimsuit.”

13

Lace It Up

QINSEN Women's Spaghetti Strap Bandeau Lace Up High Waist 2PCS Bikini Set Simsuit
Amazon

Sizes S-XL

$28

Everyone needs at least one firetruck red swimsuit to fulfill their Baywatch fantasy, and Thul has just the suit for you. “It makes me feel bomb,” she said, showing off Quinsen’s Bandeau Bikini ($28, Amazon). “I love the lace up detail on the top. It really shows a little bit of cleavage, very cute, but it’s full coverage and the girls are sitting nicely. The straps are adjustable, but they are not removable. which I love.”

She also highlighted how the bottoms are full-coverage, too, and easy to style however you like.

14

Preppy Bikini

Blooming Jelly Womens Cheeky High Cut Bikini Set Cutout High Waisted Swimsuits Backless 2 Piece Bathing Suits
Amazon

Sizes S-XL

$29

If you’re not too worried about support and wanna show off a little under boob, @pluspasticsx recommends Blooming Jelly’s Cutout High Waisted Suit ($29, Amazon). However, be forewarned that this is more of a “laying out” bikini that a bodysurfing one.

15

Sun’s Out, Buns Out

Sovoyontee Women's Sexy One Piece Swimsuits Bikini Bathing Suit
Amazon

Sizes S-XL

$33
$26

Sometimes you want to risk it all for the biscuit, and that’s where Sovoyontee’s Sexy One Piece ($26, Amazon) comes in. Just check out Cy Willingham’s TikTok try-on of it and you’ll fall in love, too. The girlies in the comment section went gaga for this one. Plus it’s got a very cheeky, thong back so you can show off more of your at-home spray tan.

16

Simple & Classic Bikini

MOSHENGQI Women High Wasited Bikini Shoulder Strap 2 Piece High Cut String Swimsuits
Amazon

Sizes S-XL

$29

In her haul, fan favorite TikToker Kalista Dwyer’s favorite suit out of her Amazon shopping cart was Moshengqi’s High Cut String Swimsuit ($29, Amazon). The sturdy material, cheekiness, and royal blue shade make it an ideal staple bikini you can turn to summer after summer and still love.

17

Tank Top & A Little Tummy Control

Holipick Women High Waisted Two Piece Bikini Sports Crop Top Swimsuit Scoop Neck Bathing Suit for Teen Girls with Shorts
Amazon

Sizes XXS-XXL

$31

“I am in love,” @Lucysaurus said about Holipick’s High Waisted Bikini ($31, Amazon). “This has great support, I’m not going anywhere in this. Really nice butt cover, too ... This is my favorite bathing suit ever,” she finished, ripping the tag off. A review can’t get much better than that.

18

Fringe, String, & Mesh, Oh My

COCOSHIP Women's Mesh Striped High Waist Bikini Set Tassel Trim Top Halter Straps Swimsuit(FBA)
Amazon

Sizes 4-16

$32

Don’t the tassels on Cocoship’s Halter Swimsuit ($32, Amazon) make you want to dance? They’re adorable, fun, and have midsize style blogger Megan Schram’s seal of approval. Now, you just need a pool party invite to show it off.

19

Ruche City

MakeMeChic Women's Plus Size 3 Piece Swimsuit Printed Halter Bikini Set with Cover Up
Amazon

Sizes L+-4XL+

$36

I can’t say no to a three-in-one product, it’s simply not in my power, especially when it comes to MakeMeChic’s Halter Bikini ($36, Amazon). The fit is just like any other classic triangle swimsuit, so you know you can’t go wrong. The mesh dress, cover-up also allows you to show off your bikini once you ditch the beach.

20

A Flouncy, Flirty, Fun Bikini Top

Tempt Me Women Two Piece High Waisted Bikini Set Swimsuit Tummy Control Bottoms Ruffle Off Shoulder Bathing Suits
Amazon

Sizes XS-22+

$33

“This set has the best bottoms. I bought this set mainly just for the bottoms, but I really think the top is cute too,” Stephanie Johnson, a fashion and beauty TikToker, said about Tempt Me’s Off The Shoulder Bathing Suit ($33, Amazon). The last thing you want is a pair of bottoms that’ll abandon you at the first sign of waves or only last a year before getting too stretched out. Now, you know your Tempt Me bikini bottoms would never do that to you.

Get your sunblock and wide-brimmed hat, because you’re going to need to hit the pool ASAP after getting one of these swimsuits.