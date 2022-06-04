The sun has been already blazing and it’s not even summer yet. And, there’s no better medicine for all this heat than hitting up the beach, pool, or even just your front lawn to start letting those tan lines set in. But, picking out a swimsuit is always such a pain. You want one that makes you feel like a million bucks and is comfortable enough to make it through whatever summer activities you have planned. Luckily, you can always rely on TikTok for pretty much any and all advice. Already trending, these TikTok-recommended swimsuits will have you so ready for your hot girl summer.
Everyone needs and deserves at least one reliable swimsuit. Whether you’re a ride-or-die poolside lounger or going to the beach is your brand, you should have a swimsuit or two that you can rely on. And with summer on the way, there’s no time like the present to ensure you get one you’ll love from TikTokers’ fave bikinis and one-piece bathing suits.
There are a few things that have TikTok creators falling in love with these swimsuits. Of course, they look tempting, but everyone needs more than that. Some are beloved for being super sturdy, the kind you can wear while taking on a few waves. Others are better for more of a lounge-y, lay-out-under-a-beach-umbrella-with-a-book kind of day.
Get your sunblock and wide-brimmed hat, because you’re going to need to hit the pool ASAP after getting one of these swimsuits.