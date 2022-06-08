I wish I could say it ain’t so, but it looks like Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s romance is really over after more than a year of dating. Though the duo has stayed silent on reports of a breakup, Lori scrubbed her Instagram of any sign of Michael. (I’m personally hoping that the photos are just archived and not lost forever, but I digress.) Following the split rumors, sources shared the reason behind Michael and Lori’s reported breakup, and it’s a toughie. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Michael and Lori for comment on the reported breakup, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other,” a source told People on June 4. Reportedly, Michael and Lori’s split came down to one thing: being on different timelines. ICYMI, Michael is 10 years older than Lori, and although age-gap relationships aren’t always doomed, this duo had different ideas for their future. On June 5, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Lori and Michael broke up recently. They were at different stages in their lives. The two of them are trying to move on, but they’re both heartbroken and upset.”

Another source echoed that same reasoning to People, “[Lori] wasn’t ready to commit. She is very focused on her career. [She] realized that they weren’t on the same page [while they] were making plans for their future.” The insider continued, “She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Though that reasoning makes sense, it doesn’t make this breakup any easier to swallow. A source added to People, “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.” When they were together, Michael himself didn’t shy away from gushing about their relationship. In December 2021, the Without Remorse star told The Hollywood Reporter that his relationship with Harvey helped him “finally [find] what love was.”

Michael added, “When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that.” He continued, “Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me.” Unfortunately, based on these reports, it sounds like the timing wasn’t quite right for Lori.

Still, it doesn’t sound like Michael and Lori’s reported breakup got too messy. Lori’s dad, Steve Harvey, commented on the sitch on The Steve Harvey Morning Show on June 6. "I'm team Lori, 1,000%. She's my daughter. I love her. I support her,” he said, per People. “Things happen. It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”

Here’s hoping they both find closure soon.