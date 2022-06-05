Lori Harvey Deleted Any Trace Of Michael B. Jordan From Her IG Amid Breakup Reports

It looks like the sun has set on Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s relationship after over a year together. After reports surfaced on June 4 claiming the superstar duo had split, fans noticed all the pictures they had together had been wiped from Harvey’s Instagram. If you’re familiar with the couple, you know that Harvey wasn’t shy about documenting their relationship on IG, so the sudden sweep definitely feels like confirmation. If you aren’t familiar and are wondering if Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan really broke up, then let’s dive into some backstory details.

Back in Fall 2020, the couple sparked dating rumors after being photographed together getting off a flight in Atlanta. Conveniently, this trip took place on Thanksgiving day, leading fans to assume their relationship was already significant enough to spend the holidays together. At the time, Harvey’s breakup with Future was fresh, ending after a year of on-again-off-again dating. In January 2021, Harvey and Jordan finally confirmed their relationship in a snowy Instagram post that had fans gushing.

Once their relationship went public, Harvey missed no opportunity to show the world just how in love she was. Pictures of the pair were posted all over her social media and Jordan would often make appearances in her Instagram stories. If the public displays of affection weren't enough, Jordan met Steve Harvey — yes, he met her father. After years of his own experience in the public eye, Steve vetted Jordan to make sure he was the right one for his daughter, and apparently, Jordan passed the test. “This dude was sincere and he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 21, 2021.

All signs pointed to a happily ever after... until a source told People they broke up on June 4. Following the report, fans noticed Harvey had scrubbed her Instagram of Jordan, and he no longer appeared in any photos on her grid. Jordan, on the other hand, still kept up his posts with Harvey — the most recent of which was from an Oscars party back in March.

As for why the stars decided to go their separate ways, it sounds like they were looking for different things. “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” a source told People. It seems like Harvey wasn’t ready for the same.

Neither Jordan or Harvey have made an official statement confirming their breakup, but it certainly looks like it’s only a matter of time until they do.