'Tis the season for budding romance! Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were spotted heading to her hometown of Atlanta together just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Naturally, dating rumors are now swirling, and while it's too soon to tell whether Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are dating, fans are entirely convinced they're an item. Elite Daily reached out to reps of both stars for comment but did not hear back by publication.

The duo were spotted jet-setting to Atlanta from Los Angeles on Nov. 25, and in photos obtained by TMZ, the pair wore matching sweat suits. If that doesn't scream romance, I don't know what does, but at this time, neither star has spoken out about the status of their relationship.

With hoods up and face masks on, it looked like the pair were hoping to go incognito, but paparazzi snapped their photos as soon as they hopped off their commercial Delta flight. The pair then were seen getting into the same car together.

The new pics paint a different picture than Jordan did in his November 2020 Sexiest Man Alive interview with People where he insisted he was single. That being said, it sounds like he's looking for his wife.

"Having people who are married around me, a running theme is 'You know when you know.' And it's one of the most frustrating things to hear as somebody who's single. I kind of thought I knew four or five times, and that didn't really work out too well for me," he shared.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images/Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

So, what's Jordan looking for in a lady? According to him, he needs someone who is "nurturing." "I've got a list," he said. "That's probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it's a list."

Spending the holidays together is a major step in a relationship, so if they are an item, they've probably kept things under wraps for quite some time. While it's all up in the air, fans can't stop chattering about the possible couple.

One thing's for sure: cuffing season is in full swing, and fans are definitely here for the potential romance between Harvey and Jordan.