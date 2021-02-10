If you weren't already smitten with Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's relationship, this little tidbit will probably do the trick: Lori Harvey’s Instagram for Michael B. Jordan’s 34th birthday was all kinds of soft and adorable. Instagram's latest It Girl wasted no time loving up on her man for his big day. She shared a few gorgeous snaps of the two, dolled up in sumptuous black outfits under stone arches. "Happy Birthday, Nugget," Harvey wrote. "I love you baby... hope today has been at least half as special as you are." (MJB responded, "Thank you baby. I love you too" with the heart eyes emoji, and if that isn't modern romance, what is?)

She continued to celebrate Jordan's birthday (Feb. 9) with some equally affectionate posts on her Instagram Story: Jordan cheesing in a turtleneck in shades, the two bundled up in matching monochrome looks, Jordan kissing her neck in St. Barth's, and so on. "My favorite headache, my big baby, my best friend. My sweet, stubborn, crazy *ss Aquarius. And the sexiest man alive," Harvey added. She ended her birthday tribute with a shot of Jordan's elite, gold-flecked cake, topped with a huge "34."

Meanwhile, Jordan shared a clip of himself sleepily dancing in a car. He captioned the post, "This what the turn up at 34 look like. Appreciate the love!"

Rumors that Jordan and Harvey were dating first sparked when they were seen in Atlanta, Harvey's hometown, ahead of Thanksgiving. The rumors continued when they were spotted arriving together at the Salt Lake City airport in late December 2020. Although they did not post photos of each other, Jordan and Harvey both shared snowboarding snaps on social media.

The two became Instagram-official on Jan. 11, 2021, and have been leaving the most lovey-dovey comments on each other's posts since. They also took a romantic baecation to St. Barth's. This well-documented Caribbean jaunt provided plenty of sun-kissed melanin to last all January long. The buzz around their relationship and vacations also provided a bit of humor, as Harvey's father, Steve Harvey, weighed in.

"I like this one. I still got my eye on him," Steve said on a January episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "I mean, I like him. But like I say to all of them, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your *ss. Just in case I need it."

Less funny but equally delightful, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Jordan's family adores Harvey and vice versa. "Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful, and fits in perfectly." the source reportedly told ET.

"Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They’re both totally invested, committed, and very happy," they added. While this couple tends to be more low-key, so far it seems fans can count on more public displays of tenderness. Here's hoping the heart-meltingly cute relationship updates and Insta posts won't be stopping anytime soon.