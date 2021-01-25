Michael B. Jordan stans, let's check in. How are you doing? If you've moved past grieving to rooting for your man, here's some good news about his relationship with Lori Harvey. This hot pairing — emphasis on "hot" — appears to be doing well. The latest update is that these two have reached that nerve-wracking milestone of meeting the family. Fans gained some insight with Steve Harvey's reaction to Lori Harvey dating Michael B. Jordan, which is just as funny as you'd expect from the comedian.

On a Jan. 22 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Lori's father got super real about his feelings toward his daughter's new boyfriend. "I like this one. I still got my eye on him," Steve said. "I mean, I like him. But like I say to all of them, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your *ss. Just in case I need it." OK, if this isn't classic dad energy, then what is?

Riffing off of the fact Jordan was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, Steve added, "'Cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me! Let's be clear about that." Noted!

According to Entertainment Tonight, someone close to the situation reportedly claims Michael's family likes Lori and vice versa.

"Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find," the source reportedly said. "She’s lovely, respectful, and fits in perfectly." They went on to add, "Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They’re both totally invested, committed, and very happy."

If you follow these two on social media, it's clear they've been living their best lives since becoming Instagram-official on Jan. 11, 2021. Michael and Lori comment on each other's posts in peak honeymoon phase fashion, using nicknames like "turtle" and "baby," and commenting "mine." Since being in St. Barths this January, they've also been super active on Instagram Stories.

Seriously, doesn't that snap ft. Jordan's hand not-so-subtly on Harvey's boob live rent-free in your mind? Pinterest-worthy pics together aside, here's hoping that this couple continues to be the passionate, aesthetically-pleasing couple of Black moodboard dreams.