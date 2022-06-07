Oi, oi, Love Island is back in the U.K. for the summer, and being the loyal babe that I am, my notifications are set for whenever Hulu streams the episodes in the U.S. But until that day comes, I’m going to stay off of Love Island TikTok and Instagram (because no spoilers here!), and instead explore the world of Love Island beauty — specifically, Revolution’s Love Island makeup collection.

Right away, I can tell that the Love Island beauty line is a major head-turner that’ll not only be your type on paper, but on your face as well. This limited-edition collection includes basically everything you need for your own villa-esque look, like eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, body butter, brow gel, bronzer, highlighter, and false nails that would make Season 7 winner Millie Court proud.

Not only does Revolution’s Love Island makeup collection come in the villa’s signature colors and font, but many of the products are named after the ITV series’ iconic terminology. The “I’ve Got A Text” Forever Flawless Palette ($18, Revolution Beauty) and the “Go For A Chat” Dynamic Palette ($9, Revolution Beauty) are just two of the many Islander-inspired pieces you can find in this exclusive set.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How much does the Revolution x Love Island collection cost?

The line is super affordable, with products as low as $6 for a set of false nails. The most expensive item is a cosmetics bundle, which is $64 and includes all of the following:

Individually, these items would add up to $80, so this is a bargain at 35% off.

How can you shop the Revolution x Love Island collection?

The tropical line is available in stores at Walgreens, as well as online at Walgreens.com and RevolutionBeauty.US. If you do wish to shop it online, you better get grafting, as products from Revolution’s limited-edition Love Island makeup collection are already selling out and you don’t want to get mugged off. I know I’d be gutted.