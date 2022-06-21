Elite Daily Newsletter: June 20, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 20, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Having A Very Spicy Summer

This summer, the weather won’t be the only thing getting a little hot and heavy for a few key signs. And soon the summer solstice will also be bringing some powerful energy to *every* zodiac. Which reminds me, have you read your weekly horoscope yet? Because major things are happening as we enter Cancer season. READ MORE

Reddit Sleuths Are Calling Out The Kardashians For Faking A Scene In The Finale

I simply live for a good Reddit callout, and this one is fantastic. While people have already speculated about the suspicious editing on this season of The Kardashians, this one feels a little bit more straightforward. I mean, if you watched the finale, you know what scene I’m talking about because the vibes have never been more off. READ MORE

TRENDING

Lola Tung Talks About Landing The Lead Role In The Summer I Turned Pretty

Lola Tung is making her lead debut in the Jenny Han Cinematic Universe, which is no small feat. With a built-in fan base of viewers who grew up reading the novels — not to mention the expectations following the mega success of To All the Boys I Loved Before — Tung is feeling the pressure. But she’s also feeling ready. READ MORE

The Old Gays Share Their Favorite Pride Stories

If you have ever been on TikTok, then chances are you have been absolutely delighted by the presence of Robert “Bob” Reeves, Michael “Mick” Peterson, Bill Lyons, and Jessay Martin — aka The Old Gays — on your FYP. Elite Daily caught up with the fearsome foursome to talk about their social media stardom, their friendship, and their favorite Pride memories. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF