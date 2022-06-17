The Summer Solstice Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign In A *Big* Way

The light is coming.
This year’s summer solstice will officially kick off on Tuesday, June 21 at exactly 5:14 a.m. EST. More often referred to as the “heart of summer,” this also happens to be the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, which is when the light rules the day.
Astrologically, the summer solstice marks the beginning of Cancer season, which is when we are encouraged to prioritize our emotional well-being, as well as matters related to home, family, and our inner world. Here’s what the 2022 summer solstice means for your sign: