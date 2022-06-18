The sun’s out, and so is school, which means summer is here, y’all. Think: longer days, shorter nights, vacation time — plenty of opportunities to fall in love. This is probably the most carefree season of them all, and while summertime may not exactly feel the way it did when you were a kid, there are still so many fun adventures to look forward to. As everyone gears up for barbecues and pool days, there are certain zodiac signs who will have their priorities elsewhere. With hot girl summer on the minds of many, three zodiac signs can expect summer 2022 to be a season full of newfound love and romance. If you’re one of the lucky ones, be sure to buckle up, because this season’s coming in hot and ~spicy~.

While each of the 12 zodiac signs will benefit in some way from the summer solstice, as it symbolizes prosperity, extravagance, and good vibes, there’s a select trio that will notice a lot of new activity surrounding their connections with others this season. Whether they’re experiencing some pivotal moments in their current relationships or embarking on exciting and new summer flings, this season will teach them plenty about themselves through their connections. Here’s what each of them can expect in the romance department throughout summer 2022:

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Despite being a water sign, your zodiac sign kicks off the hottest time of the year, making this season all about you, Cancer. The summer solstice will highlight your sense of self and identity, while at the same time shedding light on your connections with others, particularly on June 28, as the full moon in Capricorn lights up your seventh house. You’re being called to learn how to care for others without neglecting your own needs now, so around the full moon be sure to assess how your relationships are serving you, not just the other way around. You deserve to be filled the same way you pour, and this summer is the perfect time to align with people who fill your cup.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

As the summer solstice illuminates your seventh house of relationships on June 21, your romantic endeavors will take center stage. As someone who tends to prioritize self-discipline and achieving goals, this season may feel a bit uncomfortable for you, especially since there will be so much activity going on in your sister sign. This season is the perfect time for you to lean into your connections with others. How are you allowing other people to emotionally support and show up for you? You tend to suppress your emotions under a stoic exterior, but the people understand you are able to see right through your armor. Allow this summer to be a time where you allow yourself to be vulnerable with your romantic partner. You don’t always have to be the tough guy, especially not with the right person.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

On June 21, the sun will shift into your fifth house of intimacy and creative expression, bringing some fresh, exciting new energy into your love life. You’re the zodiac sign most likely to have a hot summer fling, Pisces, and while it may not necessarily last forever, you’ll still be able to enjoy it for the time being. Allow yourself to embrace the fun, lighthearted part of getting to know someone new without any expectations. You deserve some no strings attached attention. As a fellow water sign, you look for emotional depth in your connections with others, and now that Cancer season’s here, you’ll definitely be able to engage in some emotionally charged intimacy with a special someone.