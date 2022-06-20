Elite Daily Newsletter: June 15, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 15, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Chase Someone Emotionally Unavailable

Look, it happens to the best of us — and most of us have been that person for someone else too. (You’re allowed to have a Fleabag era!) But these signs are more likely than most to catch feels for somebody who has trouble opening up. READ MORE

12 Home Products Kim Kardashian Uses That You Can Buy For Your Own Space

Yes, Kim’s house is mostly, though not entirely, populated by minimalist white furniture, but she recently shared with Kourtney’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, all the organization products she uses to keep her pantry and kitchen looking zen. Personally, I’ll try anything to get the space under my sink looking… not the way it looks now, especially if it comes with a Kim K seal of approval. READ MORE

TRENDING

Live Your Best Throwback Life With These Y2K Fashion Accessories

The early aught's influence is everywhere in fashion, beauty, and even party themes RN, but frankly it’s hard to be mad at the aesthetic’s resurgence. The vibe was young, fun, and imperfect, which is ideal when you’re mixing and matching trends — especially on a budget. From charm-laden belly chains to shiny baguette bags, here’s a few ways to incorporate the lighthearted vibes into your summer wardrobe. READ MORE

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Is Here To Help You Perfect Your Glazed-Doughnut Skin

At this point, a debut celebrity skin care or beauty brand is announced seemingly every other week. While A-listers used to show off their wealth with Birkin bags, the newest way to say “I’m famous” is a serum with your name on it, and Ms. Bieber is the latest to get in on the action. Here’s everything to know about the queen of the “clean girl” aesthetic’s new line. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF