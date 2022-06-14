Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Get ready for a clomp-heavy season, because summer clogs are trending for the upcoming hot months. The big-platformed slip-ons are a blast from the ‘70s past, but you don’t have to be a flower child to rock the look. These days, you can get the classic wooden heels, funky plastic styles, or some super comfortable staples you’re going to want to wear all year long.
Clogs have been on the fashion up-and-up for a while now. Although the shoes has been a staple in moms’ closets for decades, they didn’t reach their status as fashionable until Christopher Kane brought them to Balenciaga for its spring 2018 runway. Ever since the debut of the high fashion brand’s super platformed Crocs, clogs have been one of the trendiest shoes out there.
There’s no doubt that you’ll love owning a pair of clogs in summer. They’re easy to throw on or take off when you go to the beach, and when you’re spending a whole day on your feet, they promise to be comfy and are airy enough that even the sweatiest of feet will find reprieve from slipping and sliding. Now, you just have to find your favorite style of summer clogs — and that’s where we come in. Below, we’ve curated a list of cute and cheap summer clogs to welcome you to the new season with open arms (and comfy feet).
