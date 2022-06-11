A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 10, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

All The Celebs Who Attended Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Wedding

After teasing us for months, these two tied the knot in a surprise ceremony yesterday, which also included at least one (unwelcome) surprise guest. Unsurprisingly, however, the event at the couple’s stunning Los Angeles home was packed with celebs and approximately 2 tons of flowers. (That is a made-up number but it might not be that far off, TBH.) Read More

4 Signs Will Feel Main Character Energy During The Strawberry Full Moon

Gemini season is here to remind all of us that it’s OK to not have all the answers; you learn far more in life when you don’t feel like you have everything figured out. But during next week’s full supermoon (the last one before summer, nicknamed the “strawberry” moon), these four members of the zodiac will be feeling their own plot twists. Read More

…While These 4 Signs Will Have A Totally Chill, Relaxing Week

As mentioned, Gemini season has been full of potentially uncomfy self-reflection, so make the most of this “no thoughts, head empty, just vibes” period by grabbing a book and laying poolside. Read More

Remi Wolf Will Get The Party Started

Wolf auditioned for American Idol back in 2014 (yes, that’s the J.Lo era), and made it to Hollywood but was unceremoniously cut after five days. But the singer, who calls herself the “West Coast Bob De Niro,” ended up winning an even bigger prize recently when Lorde asked Wolf to open for her on her instantly-sold-out Solar Power tour. Read More

How To Avoid (Or Fix) Fighting With Your Friends On Vacation

Between the $$$, travel logistics, and finding someone trustworthy enough to leave your dog with, planning a vacay is actually pretty stressful. *Cue the Alanis Morissette line.* Plus, even if y’all are besties and get along swimmingly when you’re at home, people have very different goals when it comes to taking a trip. Here’s how to make sure you and your pal(s) come back from your vacation with your relationship intact. Read More

