A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 14, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

So Khloé And Tristan Are Having A Baby

WOW OK, This is a whirlwind for many reasons. The most obvious is that Tristan’s cheating and paternity scandal happened while their surrogate was already pregnant with their baby. Honestly this does make me realize why some of those Kardashians scenes felt a little off. So, let’s dive in and unpack what we already know about True’s forthcoming little sibling. READ MORE

A Body Language Expert Analyzed Pete And Kim

A picture does tell a thousand words, but you have to know how to look for them. Our resident body language expert Patti Wood took a look at all the kutest Kete photos and let us know how these two really feel about each other. One of the things she notices right away is their “playful energy.” Ok Patti, I’m listening. READ MORE

TRENDING

This Is Your Sign To Book A Disney Cruise

The most magical place on earth becomes even more magical once it hits the high seas. Our editor Kaitlin took a voyage on the brand new Disney Wish cruise, which has a ton of cool features not only for Disney and Pixar fans, but for Marvel and Star Wars aficionados alike. These are the top 5 must-try experiences on that cruise. Yes, one is a Frozen-themed Nordic dinner show. READ MORE

Here’s Your Relationship Mantra, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

OK, we’ve covered breakup mantras, but now let’s be optimistic about love (yes, Earth signs, I am talking to you). Whether you’re currently coupled or casually swiping, these mantras will help you achieve what you want in a relationship. I’ve already written mine down. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF