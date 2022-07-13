Selling Sunset’s mommy club is growing! After chronicling their romance on her hit Netflix reality show, Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa announced on July 13 that they’re expecting their first child together.

"It was a huge shock," Heather told People of the pregnancy. The magazine exclusively reported the baby announcement and included pregnancy photos of Heather, Tarek, and Tarek’s two children Taylor and Brayden posing on the beach. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan,” she said.

Heather has been open about her IVF journey in the past, commending Tarek and his children for being a great support system throughout the process. "When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much," she told People of her stepchildren.

But as her relationship with Tarek continued to grow, Heather began “picturing” life where they had a child. "I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with,” she said.

“Seeing him with Taylor and Brayden, he's just so obsessed with them. And he's such a doting, amazing dad,” she added. “I can't wait to see him with our baby."

Even though they were in the middle of family planning, she and Tarek were able to conceive the old-fashioned way. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she told People. “I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Tarek, meanwhile, is equally thrilled. "I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake,” he told People. “I'm so excited.”

Heather also shared the announcement on her Instagram. “Surprise!!!” she wrote. “Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!”

The mommy-to-be told People that she’d let some of her Selling Sunset co-stars in on the secret early, specifically Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, and Emma Hernan. She said all of them were “so happy” for her.

Some of her co-stars even expressed their happiness on her Instagram post. “SO SO SO happy for youuuuu,” Chrishell wrote with several heart emojis. “Lucky little one to have you.” Heather replied to Chrishell and called her “Auntie chrishell.”

Chelsea Lazkani, who joined the show in its most recent season, also shared her excitement. “Aaaaaaaaaaahhhh,” she said. “Congratulations to the best, most caring and loving mommy. Love you guys.”

Maya Vander, who will no longer be a part of the show following the end of Season 5, sent her well wishes to her one-time co-star. “Yesssss!!!! Love you both and big congratulations!!!!” she wrote.

Even Mary’s husband, model Romain Bennet, celebrated the announcement in the comments. “So happy for you guys !!” he wrote. Notably absent from the comment section on the post was Heather’s former friend and fellow Selling Sunset star, Christine Quinn.

So, with this announcement now public, I just have one question for Heather: Will Baby El Moussa have playdates with Christine and Maya’s kids?

Given how the last season went for Christine, it’s unlikely Heather will be spending much time with her outside the show. Although, Christine did say becoming a mother mellowed her out, so maybe the two can reconnect as new moms. I’m hoping so.