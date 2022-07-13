Kete's Body Language Reveals ‘They’re Just So Happy.’

It seems like the sun is always shining in Kete-land. Seriously, every time I think this iconic duo can’t get any cuter, they always find a way. On June 12, Kim Kardashian took to Insta to share a whole dump of sweet selfies and candids with her comedian beau. It looks like the lovebirds have been enjoying their summer by the pool and some stunning scenery, as they should. According to a body language expert, the photos indicate that “they’re just so happy.” BRB, crying.

Kardashian & Davidson Are “Just So Happy”

Kete is the real deal and Kardashian’s adorable Insta post is proof. (As if we needed more, LOL.) Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, tells Elite Daily that the selfie is most telling. “In the first one where their heads are together, they’re just so happy.” She explains, “One way you can tell this is how they’re elongating their necks… It’s the lift and stretch of the neck... You go ‘up’ when you’re joyful and you’re happy, and they’re both stretching up together and bringing their heads together.” Cute!

Plus, their faces kinda say it all. “Both of their expressions have a playfulness to them. You can tell they’re having fun, it’s a really good photo,” Wood says.

Kardashian & Davidson Look “Very Intimate”

Remember when Kardashian hinted at having “the best sex of [her] life” with the poster boy of BDE himself? Yeah, looks like the SKIMS founder wasn’t exaggerating, according to Wood. The expert calls the second photo “very intimate and almost sexual,” adding, “He’s bent over her, so his mouth is right over hers as if they’re about to kiss. My guess would be, if there was a picture taken after this, they’d be doing an upside-down kiss.” Spicyyy.

Looking at the photos of Kardiashian’s feet resting on Davidson’s stomach, Wood says, “They have this sexual intimacy that they want to make public.” It’s obvi to the world that they have explosive sexual chemistry, but they also just seem so purely in love. “When they’re together in this photo… they’re just together alone on the planet, kind of,” Wood observes. Sigh. The Kete version of the planet must be the most romantic destination to ever exist.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kete Has Playful Energy

The Saturday Night Live alum and reality star are genuinely happy, fluent in sexual intimacy, and they also know how to have fun. So like, can Kete write a how-to book about relationships ASAP, please? Wood notes, “They’re always touching. The feet [are] playful, but it’s also very ‘I command your body. I can put my feet on your chest.’ It’s intimate but it shows a little bit of control of her over him too.” Ofc Kim K’s the boss in all aspects of her life.

All in all, the expert concludes, “They’re happy, they’re playful together, and they show a high degree of sexual intimacy and lack of guardedness.” Looks like Kete stans everywhere can rest assured that their faves are on Cloud 9 and they’re not afraid to show it. Love to see these two so happy!

So yeah, any time Kardashian and Davidson wanna write that book or give a little onscreen Kardashians tutorial about how to be blissfully in love, I’m available.