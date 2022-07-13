A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Oops We Did It Again…

Remember those Britney Spears documentaries that seemingly everyone devoured during the peak of #FreeBritney last year? Well, it turns out that Britney herself is not a fan, to say the least. It’s honestly not the first time that she’s expressed her disappointment with these portrayals, but this time the gloves are off and her anger is palpable (and justifiable). Here’s what she had to say on her (now deleted) Instagram post. READ MORE

A New Campaign Is Calling For Fat Inclusion On The Bachelor

The Bachelor franchise has started making baby steps towards representing a diverse array of people, but it still has a long way to go. A new group, Roses For Every Body, has put together a list of ways that the long-running franchise can become more inclusive of fat bodies. Until then, I *highly* recommend an excellent novel called “One To Watch” that follows the first plus-size lead of a faux-Bachelorette show. READ MORE

TRENDING

You Don't Want To Miss These Amazing Prime Day Deals

I’m ready to admit that I work best when I can keep another tab open to scroll through Amazon at my leisure (if you’re my boss this is a joke). Lucky for me, it’s Prime Day, which means that legit everything on Amazon is super discounted and I am even more motivated to browse (again, totally joking! Working very hard! Not buying silk pillowcases!) READ MORE

Zoe Colletti Is Absolutely Hilarious BFF Goals

After being in the entertainment biz since she was 4 years old, Zoe Colletti finally scored a huge win: a starring role alongside Hollywood rom-com queen Lana Condor. But while Boo, B*tch brought a bunch of opportunities into her career — like working with Netflix and acting out a seriously juicy script — one of Colletti’s favorite memories from the experience is significantly less glamorous. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF