The most exciting sales event of the year (aka Amazon Prime Day) is right around the corner. Kicking off on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and running through Wednesday, July 13, 2022, this can’t-miss event will feature shockingly good prices on many products, including home essentials, fashion finds, tech gear, and everything imaginable in-between.

Can’t wait? No problem! Our team of editors has created this list of pre-Prime Day deals that you can shop at this exact moment — and they’re definitely worth taking advantage of. The best-priced picks tend to sell out though, so make sure to add anything that piques your interest to your cart ASAP. Oh, and one more thing: As new deals pop up, we’ll continue to add them to this list, so keep refreshing this page to see the latest and greatest discounts.

57% Off This Pack Of Acne Pimple Patches In Different Sizes COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (72 Patches) Amazon - $23.95 $10.30 See On Amazon Quickly, effectively, and subtly treat blemishes with these COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 stars. Using a nontoxic hydrocolloid dressing, they absorb the contents of a pimple and protect the area for faster healing. By morning, reviewers report that the spot is smaller, less red, and well on its way to disappearing.

50% Off A Set Of Makeup Brushes With 100,000+ Ratings BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon - $19.98 $9.99 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

54% Off These PUMA Running Socks With 30,000+ Ratings PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $17.96 $8.26 See On Amazon These PUMA runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

58% Off This Pair Of 10-Foot Charging Cables For Apple Devices CyvenSmart 10-Foot Lightning Charging Cables (2-Pack) Amazon - $20.17 $8.47 See On Amazon Now’s a great time to stock up on charging cables, and this two-pack of Lightning cables is a great deal. Compatible with Apple devices, the 10-foot cables are nylon-braided to prevent fraying over time.

43% Off This Non-Greasy Anti-Frizz Serum You’ll Want To Stock Up On Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum Amazon - $7 $3.99 See On Amazon With well over 19,000 ratings, Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum is the definition of a cult-favorite. Infused with sustainably sourced argan oil, this lightweight, non-greasy serum leaves all hair types smooth and shiny (and the tropical-fruit fragrance is heavenly). The already-affordable smoothing serum is available at a major discount today, so there's no reason not to stock up.

40% Off This No-Contact Thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.98 $17.99 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

40% Off This Premium Mulberry Silk Pillowcase ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon - $39.98 $23.99 See On Amazon Protect skin and hair while you sleep with this pillowcase made from premium 100% mulberry silk. The temperature-regulating material won't sap moisture, and the smooth surface won't catch on skin or hair (so, goodbye pillow creases and breakage).

34% Off The Cult-Favorite REVLON One-Step Volumizer REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer Amazon - $60.41 $39.87 See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion.

29% Off This Value Pack Of Facial Sheet Masks Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask Combo Set (12-Pack) Amazon - $16.89 $11.99 See On Amazon With 4.6 stars and 19,000 reviews, these facial masks from Glam Up are a must for your at-home spa day. Each one features a cut-out mask and cruelty-free formulas, but the specific active ingredients differ from pack to pack, so you can experience moisture, rejuvenation, firming, nourishment, brightening — whatever your skin needs that day.

54% Off These Blink Mini Cameras Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras (2-Pack) Amazon - $65.20 $29.99 See On Amazon Today, you can score a major discount off the highly rated Blink Mini. The plug-in home security camera has tons of neat features — including Alexa compatibility, two-way audio, and customized motion detection — and over 190,000 customers rave about how easy it is to set up and manage. Choose from one, two, or three cameras, in either black or white.

53% Off These Popular Wireless Earbuds That Are Waterproof, Too TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $55.30 $25.99 See On Amazon These Bluetooth wireless earbuds have a 4.4-star overall rating after more than a whopping 303,000 shoppers have weighed in. They can run for up to six hours on a charge, and the charging case offers an extra 24 hours of play when you're on the go. The earbuds also boast an IPX8 rating, making them waterproof and sweat-proof, too.

45% Off These Lightweight & Absorbent Microfiber Hair Towels YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon - $18.11 $9.96 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

50% Off This Easy-To-Use, Sleek Electric Kettle Mueller Ultra Kettle Amazon - $49.94 $24.97 See On Amazon This electric kettle from Mueller is packed with features, which is why it’s so incredibly popular on Amazon. For one, the kettle can bring 1.8 liters of water to a boil super quickly — and the LED light will indicate when it is heating. The kettle itself is cordless for unobstructed pouring, and its heat-resistant handle has an anti-slip design so that it’s secure in your hands. Made mainly from borosilicate glass, it’s ultra durable to last the long haul.

58% Off This 50-Pack Of KN95 Face Masks HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $17 $7.99 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

39% Off This Mosquito Repellent Device For Outdoor Spaces Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon - $35.66 $21.75 See On Amazon Perfect for patios, decks, and poolside hangs, this repellent shield creates a 15-foot zone of protection from mosquitoes. Without DEET sprays or harsh smells, this repellent is made using an EPA-reviewed formula. Over 26,000 five-star ratings speak to this repellent's effectiveness.

65% Off This Multi-Colored Set Of Sharpie Markers Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers (12-Pack) Amazon - $22.23 $7.78 See On Amazon Whether you're a creative, a student, a note-taker, or an organizer, you can never have enough Sharpies. This pack features 12 vibrant colors, all with a fine-point tip that works well on paper, plastic, and even metal. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from almost 40,000 reviewers.

34% Off These Motion-Activated LED Strip Lights VYANLIGHT LED Motion-Activated Closet Lights (3-Pack) Amazon - $31.64 $20.88 See On Amazon Perfect for closets or under cabinets, these LED lights feature a motion sensor so that they turn on automatically when they detect movement within 9 feet. They offer up to 50,000 hours of illumination before the batteries need to be replaced, and they have an impressive 4.3-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon.

31% Off This Fan-Favorite Multi-Port Data Hub SABRENT 4-Port USB 2.0 Data Hub Amazon - $12.97 $8.95 See On Amazon Add four additional USB ports to your computer (or any device setup) with this four-port hub that's compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux. Along with plug-and-play operation, each port can be individually turned on and off. This hub boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after 104,000 reviews.

38% Off This Memory Foam Seat Cushion ComfiLife Gel-Enhanced Memory Foam Seat Cushion Amazon - $60.24 $37.35 See On Amazon When it comes to comfort, this memory foam seat cushion knocks it out of the park. Not only does it mold to your body for optimal support, but the contouring relieves pressure on your coccyx, and the infusion of gel keeps your backside cool all day.

45% Off This Gentle-Yet-Effective Cordless Water Flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $59.89 $32.94 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

45% Off This Must-Have Cleaner Kit For Your Dryer’s Vent Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $19.98 $10.99 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

30% Off The Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver Amazon - $29.99 $20.99 See On Amazon With ceramic tourmaline plates, this deep waver can create perfectly tousled beach waves without zapping strands of shine. It has different heat settings so you can find the perfect one for your specific hair, and it even has dual-voltage capabilities so you can take it with you on your travels. A true fan favorite, the waver has received a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 50,000 Amazon reviews.

41% Off This Outlet Extender With A Built-In Shelf & Light Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf and Night Light Amazon - $27.44 $16.19 See On Amazon With nine different charging ports and a small shelf (not to mention a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 2,000 reviews), this wall outlet extender can simultaneously charge multiple devices while keeping floor clutter to a minimum. It also features a built-in LED night light that automatically turns on at dusk and off during the day.

15% Off This Portable Hair Remover That’s Plated In 18-Karat Gold Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon - $19.96 $16.97 See On Amazon With over 112,000 ratings, the Finishing Touch hair remover is a cult-favorite on Amazon. And for good reason — the 18-karat gold-plated electric razor is truly painless, gentle on sensitive skin, and precise enough to reach small areas like the upper lip and between the eyebrows. The lightweight, lipstick-shaped razor can be easily tossed in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups.