In Elite Daily's series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. In this piece, Zoe Colletti discusses her role in Boo, Bitch and how it sparked a beautiful friendship with co-star Lana Condor.

After being in the entertainment biz since she was 4 years old, Zoe Colletti finally scored a huge win: a starring role alongside Hollywood rom-com queen Lana Condor. But while Boo, Bitch brought a bunch of opportunities into her career — like working with Netflix and acting out a seriously juicy script — one of Colletti’s favorite memories from the experience is significantly less glamorous.

Warning: Spoilers for Boo, Bitch follow. “My favorite scene to film was where me and Lana are wrestling in moose guts and mud,” Colletti tells Elite Daily. “Lana was miserable. She hated it. She thought it was disgusting. And she was scowling at me the whole day at how much I was cackling and enjoying myself.”

Mud wrestling next to a dead moose isn’t even the most chaotic aspect of Boo, Bitch. The new Netflix limited series tells the story of two best friends whose senior year of high school is turned upside down when one of them becomes a ghost. But as over-the-top as Boo, Bitch is, at its core, Colletti says the series is about the friendship between her and Condor’s characters, Gia and Erika.

The 20-year-old actor is proud of how the show highlights both “big, silly comedy beats” and the “heartwarming moments” surrounding the two teens. “It’s a story about friendship and two people loving each other so much and wanting to do anything they can to make sure that they can live a good life, even after your best friend is dead,” Colletti says.

Colletti attributes Gia and Erika’s believable bond to the friendship she and Condor formed IRL. “We became inseparable, so the chemistry that we have onscreen is 100% authentic,” she says. “[Lana] is truly such a phenomenal role model. There couldn’t be a better person to carry all of the young fans on her back than she does. I’m very lucky to have gotten the opportunity to not only work with her, but to gain a new friend.”

Erik Voake/Netflix

Working on Boo, Bitch also gave Colletti the opportunity to hone her comedic skills, something she hadn’t done much in her previous projects, which include Fear the Walking Dead and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. In order to play the “quirky and awkward” Gia, Colletti turned to her comfort-watch TV show for research. “I watched New Girl,” she says. “I love Zooey Deschanel, so her kind of silly, fantastic comedy that she does was a huge help for me in terms of how I wanted to play Gia.”

Colletti’s “jaw was on the floor” when she learned about the show’s late-season twist, and even though Boo, Bitch is a limited series, Colletti isn’t ruling out another season. “There are infinite amount of possibilities for what a second season of Boo, Bitch could mean,” she says.

Up next, fans can catch Colletti stealing the spotlight in another streaming hit, appearing as Lucy in Season 2 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. So far, it’s unclear if this will be a long- or short-term role, but as the almost-step-daughter of main character Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), it’s definitely a juicy one.

Below, check out what’s going on in Colletti’s life off screen.

Zoe Colletti

This segment has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Describe your sense of humor in three words.

Silly. Stupid. Loud.

What’s your go-to coffee order?

My mom hates it because my Starbucks order is like $8 and my bank account is crying every single day of my life, but I get a grande iced caramel macchiato, upside down, with two pumps of white mocha and the vanilla sweet cream cold foam.

What’s your favorite form of self-care?

Fancy baths — I have a million bath bombs.

Best place you’ve ever traveled to?

I love Prague. I lived in Prague for almost two months filming a movie.

Go-to movie theater snack?

Reese’s peanut butter cups.

Favorite scary movie?

It’s not even a scary movie, but I used to love the movie Casper the Friendly Ghost, and I watched it every day of my life. When I was little it felt really scary.

What’s your favorite Instagram account these days?

There is an account called Feed Your Girlfriend and they’re based in New York, and they go around and show all the cute little restaurants that you can find in New York.

What is the last thing you read that really stuck with you?

I’ve been reading all of Colleen Hoover’s books, so I would say her books are some of my favorite ones.

What is your weirdest habit?

I eat so much barbecue sauce. I love Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, and I go through, like, a bottle of that a week.

If you could be haunted by any ghost, who would you want it to be?

I was never able to meet my grandma — she died before I was born — so I’d want to be haunted by her, but not in a spooky way. We’d probably have a great time, and she could cook me some really good food.