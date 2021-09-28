Britney Spears is not here for the most recent documentary about her life. The singer’s pitfalls were put on full display in February’s Framing Britney Spears, and now, a new documentary about her life has arrived. The New York Times’ surprise follow-up film titled Controlling Britney Spears hit Hulu on Sept. 24, and it has fans talking more than ever. But what does the pop star herself think about the film? It turns out Britney Spears was unimpressed with Hulu's new documentary about her.

Directed by Framing Britney Spears’ Samantha Stark, the newest film about Spears’ life follows her conservatorship battle and includes exclusive interviews from her close friends. According to the official synopsis, the flick shares interview footage from insiders “who had intimate knowledge of her life inside the conservatorship.” However, according to Spears, the film wasn’t an accurate depiction of her life at all.

"It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times," Spears wrote on Instagram on Sept. 27. “I really try to disassociate myself from the drama!!!"

The criticism continued from there, with Spears laying out a sarcastic review of the film in her caption. "Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier... Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part," she wrote.

Spears uploaded a second, more scathing post about the documentary as well, which has since been deleted. It’s unclear why Spears deleted her post, but her decision to do so had fans concerned.

“@britneyspears team is wildin’ today,” one fan tweeted. “They keep posting on her Instagram pretending to be her speaking out against the recent #ControllingBritneySpears documentary , then deleting it when people point out it’s not her. Then they post it again, then delete it again.”

Spears hasn’t given the stamp of approval to any of the documentaries about her life. When the first doc, Framing Britney Spears, was released, she was critical then as well. The singer said she cried for two weeks after watching the film.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It seems the interest in Spears’ personal life won’t dwindle anytime soon. On Sept. 28, yet another documentary about her titled Britney Vs Spears hit Netflix. Spears’ visceral reactions to such documentaries are a reminder that while the New York Times has done their research, the films aren’t sanctioned by Spears and only she knows the full truth about her life.