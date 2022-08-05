A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on TKTK 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Ashley Greene Is Glad She Didn’t Play Bella In Twilight

Everyone knows that Alice Cullen is the superior Cullen, but there is an alternate universe where Ashley Greene actually plays Bella instead. Greene opened up about this on her new podcast, The Twilight Effect, where she has been joined by costars like Nikki Reed and Jackson Rathbone to discuss Twilight way “more openly” than they were able to during the original release of the films. READ MORE

Your Best Solo Vacay Spot, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

As someone who recently booked a solo trip for my own birthday next month (to France, natch) I can say that I co-sign this idea with all my heart. What better way to send off summer than to treat yourself to a little “me time” in a new city? If Beyoncé is spotted by herself in Bali anytime soon, then we know she saw this list. READ MORE

Which One Of These 5 Financial Types Is Your Money Personality?

Ah, money: a cause of stress and joy and everything in between. A lot of things influence our outlook on money, and it’s a little bit more complicated than just “spender” or “saver”. Of course, there can be overlap between types, and your attitude towards money can certainly change over time. READ MORE

Swirl Nails Are The New Doughnut Nails, According To TikTok

I’m calling it: swirl nails are the new doughnut nails and you cannot convince me otherwise. They look amazing in summer neons and pastels, but this abstract design also pops in deep shades and neutrals, so you can keep the vibe going into fall and winter. READ MORE

