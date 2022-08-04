Michelle Obama Posted A Vintage Thirst Trap Of Barack For His Birthday

When it comes to birthday celebrations, the Obamas are definitely the cutest couple in politics — and they just got even more adorable. Michelle Obama's 2022 birthday Instagram to Barack is, honestly, a vintage thirst trap, and it’s such a cool throwback to a time when the White House wasn’t even in the picture (quite literally). The former president looks absolutely great, and it’s easy to see why the two fell in love.

“Happy birthday to my honey!” Michelle Obama wrote to her husband in an Aug. 4 Instagram post. This year, the former president — a Leo, of course — turned 61 years old. “Life with you just keeps getting better every year. You always make me proud. I love you. 🥰” The post featured an old photo of Barack standing above a lush green landscape, gazing out over a balcony ledge in what seems like deep thought. This was clearly before the couple’s eight-year stay in the White House, during some kind of tropical getaway, because Barack is absolutely glowing. If this photo alone doesn’t make you want to hop on a plane to some remote beach location for an extended vacation, I don’t know what will.

This is far from the first time the couple has posted throwback photos of one another on the ‘Gram. On January 17, 2021, Barack posted a birthday message to his wife, featuring a baby-faced photo of her standing against a — you guessed it — lush tropical landscape along the coastline. “Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend,” he wrote in the caption. “Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche.” With her chunky gold hoop earrings and slicked back hair, it seems like this photo was taken in the ‘90s as well. So, perhaps these photos were taken by the couple on the very same vacation? After all, Barack was born in Hawaii, and the former first family has loved vacationing there throughout the years.

While it’s a touching thought, it’s all speculation. However, one thing is abundantly clear: this adorable couple has aged like a fine wine throughout the years, and if their relationship doesn’t make you believe in true love, nothing will. Cheers to America’s cutest couple!