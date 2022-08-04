Chrissy’s IG Pregnancy Announcement Was So Heartfelt

Two years after opening up about the loss of her son, Jack, in 2020, Chrissy Teigen is celebrating some joyous moments. On Aug. 3, Teigen shared in an emotional Instagram post that she is expecting her third child with John Legend. She also expressed nervousness about making the announcement.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned the mirror pic of her baby bump. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.” In March, she told Entertainment Weekly she’d completed IVF.

In her Instagram post, Teigen also explained why she waited until now to share the pregnancy announcement. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she wrote. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

“Phew,” she wrote. “It’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Legend also shared Teigen’s post on his Instagram page and captioned it with several heart emojis.

Teigen and Legend are also parents to six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles. In 2020, Teigen suffered the loss of her son, Jack, and has been vocal about the heartbreak she’s experienced in the years since. In Sept. 2020, Teigen shared images of herself at the hospital on Instagram and penned a lengthy Instagram caption about her experience.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” she wrote, in part. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

It’s good to hear Teigen is feeling a little bit better these days.