Sept. 28 marked National Son Day, and it was an especially emotional day for Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend. The couple have two children, Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, and are still healing from the loss of their pregnancy with their son, Jack. National Son Day coincided with the one-year anniversary of his passing, and Teigen shared an emotional, but beautiful tribute to him on Instagram.

Teigen’s Instagram post featured a photo of her and Legend at the hospital just after they found out about the pregnancy loss. In the pic, Legend consoles his wife who has tears streaming down her face. Her coinciding caption was equally as emotional.

"And to the son we almost had,” she wrote. “A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me. I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. I didn’t get to take care of you, but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.”

Teigen went on to say the pain of loss hasn’t gotten easier over time. She wrote, "They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever.”

Teigen first shared the news of pregnancy loss with fans in October 2020. At the time, she posted an emotional Instagram update with photos from the hospital and a message honoring their late son.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote in the caption. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she said in another part of the post. “We will always love you.”

Teigen has paid tribute to Jack numerous times in the year since his passing. Through her and Legend’s post, it’s evident that although he’s not physically with them, he’s still very much part of the family.