Just a few weeks after Chrissy Teigen revealed she had unfortunately went through pregnancy complications and lost her baby, the star got a special tribute for her late son to forever remember him. Prepare to get emotional because Chrissy Teigen's tattoo for baby Jack is so beautiful. The Cravings author shared a picture of her latest ink on Twitter, where she received an overflowing amount of support from parents who went through a similar pregnancy experience.

