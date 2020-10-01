After spending several days in the hospital due to pregnancy complications, Chrissy Teigen has had a miscarriage. Teigen, who had been transparent with fans about her challenging third pregnancy from the start, shared the news Instagram on Sept. 30. Chrissy Teigen's Instagram about her miscarriage is beyond heartbreaking.

Teigen's post coincided with a gallery of photos, the first of herself in tears at the hospital after finding out she had lost the baby. Her Instagram message was shared on behalf of her husband John Legend as well.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she began. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

She went on to reveal the baby already had a name, Jack, which made the loss even more difficult. "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she shared.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive," Teigen wrote in one part of the post. "We will always love you."

You can see Teigen's Instagram post below.

Teigen went on to thank fans for their support in the days leading up to the miscarriage. She had been incredibly open on social media about the blood loss she experienced towards the tail-end of her pregnancy, sharing a number of videos from her hospital bed. On Sept. 28, Teigen told fans she was about halfway into her pregnancy just two days before she lost the baby. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers," she added in her post.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience," Teigen concluded. "Everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Teigen's celebrity friends like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Paris Hilton soon sent their love and support in the comments section of Teigen's post. Through dark times, Teigen's support system came out in full force.