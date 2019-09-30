Chrissy Teigen is the queen of social media and she just proved her worth after sharing the most adorable video of John Legend and Miles playing the piano and singing together. The toddler was all smiles as he sweetly sat next to his proud papa who belted out the hit tune "My Favorite Things" from The Sound Of Music.

Miles couldn't contain his excitement as he mimicked John by pressing his tiny little fingers on the keys (and, honestly, he didn't sound bad at all). "Stop everything," Teigen captioned the Instagram clip, which caught the attention of celebrity friends including Gwyneth Paltrow and Ava Duvernay. Paltrow commented, "Oh my flipping lord." And DuVernay just wrote, "Everything!!!!!!" Same, Ava. Same.

Vanessa Hudgens chimed in, "I can't stop watching this," while Jessica Alba gushed, "It's VERY Sweet." America Ferrera shared her gushy thoughts as well, writing, "This is heaven."

Miles, despite just celebrating his first birthday in May, has already become a public figure thanks to his mom and dad. He and his sister, Luna, not only provide countless hours of entertainment to their parents, but also to Teigen and Legend's millions of social media followers.

Check out the latest adorable addition to their social media memory book below.

The famous family recently jetted off to Thailand where they flooded social media with the cutest posts, leaving fans feeling an extreme amount of FOMO.

"Cruising along the Chao Praya River," Legend captioned a photo of himself with his look-a-like Miles on a boat.

As if that wasn't enough to make your heart burst, Legend also snapped a shirtless selfie with his little man.

While on the trip, Legend also used his social media platform to capture pictures of his two leading ladies, proving he's a "good Instagram husband."

"Photo by....me!" he shared alongside one photo of Teigen and Luna

This post came after Teigen hilariously trolled her hubby in an epic rant on Instagram.

"I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john)," Teigen captioned a selfie with Luna.

When they aren't doting on their children, Teigen and Legend also let fans in on their date nights, work life, and all-around happy marriage — not to mention being real about all the things that aren't so glamorous.

While attending a wedding in Utah in August, Teigen shared photos of a health scare she endured.

“Very upset and saddened that my own birth state, Utah, has chosen to poison me with terrible altitude sickness,” she tweeted alongside a selfie that showed her lips nearly double their normal size. “Did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? learn something new every day! my lip about to explode. goodbye world.”

The couple, however, didn't let the puffed-up lips get in the way of their hot date night. Legend and Teigen shared multiple pics of themselves enjoying the celebration surrounded by close friends.

With two growing kids and booming careers, we can count on the Legend family to be a staple of joy every time we open up the Instagram app!