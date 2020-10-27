Fans followed Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy journey for weeks before the star announced she had unfortunately suffered a pregnancy loss. In an emotional Instagram on Sept. 30, Teigen revealed she suffered complications that led to her needing blood transfusions, but in the end, she said the procedure "just wasn't enough" to save the baby. Now, Chrissy Teigen's open letter about her pregnancy loss explains more details about exactly what happened.

After sharing her candid post revealing the loss of the baby she and husband John Legend named Jack, Teigen temporarily stepped away from social media. The only time she returned was to repost John Legend's Billboard Music Awards performance that was dedicated to her following the pregnancy loss. "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility," Legend wrote about the emotional performance on Instagram.

Now, Teigen has come back to update her followers on how she's doing. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the star shared an open letter on her Medium blog, revealing she wasn't sure when she would be ready to talk about her pregnancy loss again, but that she wanted to explain what happened in an effort to move on.

"I had no idea when I would be ready to write this. Part of me thought it would be early on, when I was still really feeling the pain of what happened. I thought I would sit in the corner of my bedroom with the lights dimmed, just rolling off my thoughts. I’d have a glass of red wine, cozy up with a blanket, and finally get the chance to address 'what happened,'" Teigen began.

Teigen said she wanted to express her sincere thanks for everyone that's reached out to her. "For weeks, our floors have been covered in flowers of kindness. Notes have flooded in and have each been read with our own teary eyes. Social media messages from strangers have consumed my days, most starting with, 'you probably won’t read this, but…' I can assure you, I did," Teigen revealed.

Next, the star opened up about the details about her pregnancy complications. She said she experienced partial placenta abruption, which caused her to bleed all day and wear diapers to hold back the flow. Eventually, the bleeding got too heavy and she checked into a hospital, and after a few weeks of bedrest, Teigen received the news she didn't want to hear.

"My doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either," Teigen wrote.

She asked her mother and husband to take pictures "no matter how uncomfortable it was." Legend was hesitant, but did it for her anyway.

"He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story," she explained.

Teigen ended her note by thanking everyone who has shown support to her these past few weeks. "I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so. Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see. Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories," Teigen finished.