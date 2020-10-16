Chrissy Teigen has been understandably silent on social media after announcing the loss of her third pregnancy on Sept. 30. Two weeks later, she's giving fans a simple, but welcome update. Chrissy Teigen's first Instagram after her pregnancy loss announcement assures fans she's doing just fine.

On Oct. 14, John Legend took to the Billboard Music Awards stage to perform a moving tribute to Teigen following their loss. "This is for Chrissy," Legend whispered into his mic before launching into a moving rendition of his ballad "Never Break." Although there was no audience present at the socially-distant BBMAs, those watching from home could feel Legend's emotion through their screens.

The next day, Legend put more of his feelings down in words, writing a letter to Teigen on Instagram in which he promised to stay by her side through all their highs and lows. "Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling," he wrote. "I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

He went on to explain why "Never Break" was the song he chose to dedicate to Chrissy in this challenging time. "I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test," he explained. "We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

Teigen heard Legend's message loud and clear. On Oct. 16, she posted a screenshot of his letter on Instagram along with a brief message to fans, writing, "We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much."

Teigen's message lets her followers know she's taking the space she needs to cope with a devastating loss, and fans will support her for as long as she needs.