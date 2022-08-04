Monica Lewinsky Apparently Wants Her Name Out Of This Beyoncé Lyric

On Aug. 1, Beyoncé changed a lyric in her new song “Heated” to remove an ableist slur. Now, Monica Lewinsky would like the singer to make another lyrical change, this time to her hit 2013 single, “Partition.”

The same day Lewinsky tweeted a link to Variety’s article about the ableist slur in Renaissance, and wrote, “uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition.” In the song, Beyoncé sings the line, “He Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown,” which is a reference to the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal of the late-’90s. In 1998, it was revealed then-President Bill Clinton had previously had a sexual relationship with Lewinsky, then a White House intern. One of the major talking points of the scandal at the time was a dress that Lewinsky owned, which was stained with Clinton’s, um, DNA.

In the years since, Lewinsky has been open about how the scandal affected her, including that, for years, it was her name alone that was attached to the scandal, despite Clinton being far more powerful and influential.

In a separate tweet on Aug. 2, Lewinsky clarified she did not directly reach out to Beyoncé requesting the lyrical change. “No, i haven’t. i did mention it in the first vanity fair article i wrote in 2014… which was the first public thing i’d done in 10 years. but you make an interesting/fair point…” she said in response to a person who’d replied to her tweet.

Lewinsky addressed the lyric in a 2014 Vanity Fair essay, shortly after the release of “Partition.” “Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d,’” she wrote in the article.

“Partition” is not the first rap song to reference Lewinsky. According to a 2015 The Cut article, Lewinsky had been mentioned in over 40 rap songs at the time by artists including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Eminem.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The numerous references did not go ignored by Lewinsky. In her Twitter bio, she referred to herself as a “rap song muse.” When a Twitter user replied to her Beyoncé tweet asking why she used the “rap song muse” title in her Twitter bio, she responded, “because learning to laugh about things which hurt or humiliated me is how i survived.”

Representatives for both Lewinsky and Beyoncé did not return requests for comment at the time of publication, and Beyoncé has not publicly responded to Lewinksy’s tweet.