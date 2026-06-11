If you miss the golden era of Disney Channel as much as I do, grab your favorite butterfly clips because the vibes are *so* real at Disneyland right now. In a move that will instantly throw you back to the days of watching Hannah Montana in your beloved low-rise skinny jeans, the House of Mouse just launched an all-new, limited-time menu of snacks and drinks inspired by iconic shows and movies like Glee, Lizzie McGuire, and Freaky Friday.

This new food drop is part of a massive Disney+ and Hulu Summer Of Throwbacks celebration, which kicked off earlier this month with a limited-time fan pop-up mall in Los Angeles. But if you missed out on that event, don't worry because the party continues right now in Anaheim. Over at Parkside Market in Downtown Disney, you can grab a mystery bag of collectible enamel pins just by ordering from the themed menu.

Exploring Disneyland’s Throwback Menu

To help you map out your food crawl, here is every single nostalgia-inducing item available on the lineup:

Sunken City Crisps inspired by Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Fortune’s Favor Cubes inspired by Freaky Friday

“She’s Really Good!” Cooler inspired by Camp Rock

Gleefully Cherry Slush inspired by Glee

Independence Pear Freeze inspired by The Princess Diaries

Better With Friends cheesecake inspired by The Golden Girls

Wisteria Lane cocktail inspired by Desperate Housewives

Lizzie La Dulce Vita Latte inspired by Lizzie McGuire

Sweet Niblets inspired by Hannah Montana

As a hardcore Hannah Montana fan, I’ve always been curious about what “sweet niblets” actually taste like since Miley Cyrus first uttered her go-to catchphrase on the show all the way back in 2006. Naturally, I had no choice but to head straight to Disneyland to try them out for myself.

The Sweet Niblets Were True To Their Name

Rachel Chapman

The Sweet Niblets ($7) are exactly what you would expect — small, bite-sized desserts. Each order comes with a mini pistachio cake, a cream puff, and a white chocolate lemon mousse.

While the pistachio cake was easily my favorite of the three, the overall flavor profile across the board was on the subtler side. Instead of punchy, exciting tastes, they mostly just tasted like generic, sugary sweets. Considering the flavors were so mild, the price tag felt a bit steep for such tiny portions.

Rating: 2.5/5

The Lizzie La Dulce Vita Latte Stole The Show

Fortunately, my taste test totally turned around with the next item. The Lizzie La Dulce Vita Latte ($7) was a massive step up from the snacks. This drink is essentially a beautifully crafted tiramisu latte packed with rich coffee and cinnamon flavors.

It honestly feels like something straight out of the Digital Bean from the show — which, let's be real, would have been a much more on-theme name for it. Even though the flavor profile didn't immediately scream Lizzie McGuire to me (which explains the deducted point), it is still absolutely delicious, and I would definitely order it again.

Rating: 4/5

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TL;DR

If you want to live out your childhood TV dreams, you'll need to act fast. The Disney Throwback menu is only available through June 14. The perk is that you don’t even need a park ticket to try any of these treats since they're located in Downtown Disney.

Pro tip: While you are hanging out at Parkside Market, make sure to head upstairs to the second floor. You will find a cute, exclusive photo op and get a chance to grab your free mystery pin bag.