Chord Overstreet was ready to do more than just singing and dancing during his Glee days. The actor just revealed that he stripped down for a “full-frontal spread” in Playgirl magazine when he was starring on the musical series. But don’t expect to find the pics. Overstreet detailed why the issue was never published, despite him posing for the nude photos and banking $100,000.

Overstreet made told the scintillating story to his former Glee co-stars when they appeared on the Sept. 15 premiere of Celebrity Weakest Link. “I got asked to do a full-frontal spread in Playgirl. We shot it,” Overstreet said, leading Jane Lynch and Amber Riley to respond incredulously that he actually took the photos.

It had already been a rumor in 2010 that upon first joining Glee in its second season, Overstreet was being offered $100,000 to bare it all in Playgirl. However, nothing was ever confirmed aside from a report that “Chord’s people decided against it.” So, the confirmation that the actor really did pose for the full-frontal spread was news even to his co-stars 15 years later.

Although Overstreet’s team prevented the photoshoot from ever seeing the light of day, the actor still got paid. “Yeah, I pocketed the money,” Overstreet continued. “And it was the biggest issue that they had ever had in preorders, presales, and then my publicist pulled it off the rack. So, it’s out there. It’s out there somewhere.”

After Overstreet’s tease that the photos still exist somewhere, Lynch jokingly encourage fans to seek them out. “America, I’m giving you a task,” the Weakest Link host said to camera. “This is your mission, should you choose to accept it. Find those Playgirls.”

And that’s what you missed on Glee.