This Glee Alum Is The First Star To Win The Masked Singer & DWTS

The eighth season of The Masked Singer has officially come to a close. The show, which has celebrities participating in a singing competition while hiding their real identities with elaborate costumes, aired its two-hour finale on Nov. 30. The winner was a contestant known as the “Harp.” If you’re wondering who was underneath the mask the entire time, you’ll be surprised to hear she’s a fan-favorite Glee alum.

That’s right. The Harp was actually Amber Riley in disguise. Riley is best known for portraying Mercedes Jones on Glee from the show’s premiere in 2009 all the way to its finale in 2015. She also starred in the 2016 West End production of Dreamgirls and the 2022 thriller Single Black Female, which was inspired by the 1992 film Single White Female. Over the years, Riley has also appeared on other reality shows besides The Masked Singer, including as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and Let It Shine and as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.

While Riley being crowned the winner of The Masker Singer is a big achievement, it’s especially impressive considering she also won Dancing With The Stars nearly a decade ago in 2013. According to IMDB, Riley is the first celebrity to have won both reality competitions.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Riley’s reaction to being crowned the winner of The Masked Singer was everything. “This has been such an amazing experience just to be able to come out here and be completely covered and let my talent speak for itself,” Riley said on the show following her win. “I hope everybody felt my soul because I bared it right here on this stage.”

She also offered some words of advice for those pursuing their dreams. “Whatever it is that you want in this life, you go after it,” she said. “It may be hard, it may be a rocky journey, but at the end of that journey it will totally and completely be worth it, so keep going.”

Congrats, Amber!