36 Captions For Corn Mazes & Going On Fall Adventures With Your BFFs

Out of all the seasons, I love autumn most of all. It's not too hot and not too cold, and the world always looks so beautiful in bright shades of red, orange, and gold. The air smells like cinnamon and caramel when I walk into my favorite coffee shop on a weekday afternoon, and the farmers markets and orchards near my town are bustling. In addition, my besties talk in the group chat about how much they love Halloween, what pop culture-inspired costumes they're going to wear, and what fall activities they're going to participate in that weekend. It makes my heart fill with joy and my brain think, "Wow, I need some corn maze captions for all the fall adventures I’m going on."

Despite the fact that fall makes you want to slow down a bit and relax, it can also be a very busy time. You may be prepping for midterm exams in college, starting a new job, or moving to a brand new apartment in your city. You might be spending your long weekends going on last-minute winery trips or relaxing getaways to the mountains. The possibilities are endless, and it’s understandable if you have zero desire to sit on your couch at home and not take advantage of the nice weather while it’s still around.

I don't blame you one bit, and that's probably why I'm so head over heels for all things related to autumn. I love that people are getting out and living their lives to the fullest, doing things with their BFFs, and eating apple cider doughnuts everywhere they go. It makes me so happy that your group chats are filled with plans for adventures to waterfalls, apple orchards, and haunted houses.

In the spirit of the season, can I give you some fitting corn maze quotes to pair with your autumn Instagram snaps? Sweet! I know it's corny (get ready for more corn maze puns where that came from), but I feel obligated to make sure you love fall, too.

Shutterstock

1. "Catch me by the corn maze."

2. "I know it's corny, but I love this season so much."

3. "Happiness is corn mazes and my best friends."

4. "You're never too old for the corn maze."

5. "I love flannels and going to the corn maze most of all."

6. "Living in golden hour when I'm here."

7. "City lights got nothin' on corn maze nights."

8. "Just so you know, you're a-maize-ing."

9. "Coffee, candy corn, and corn mazes."

10. "Nobody puts baby in the corn maze." — A take on the Dirty Dancing quote

11. "Hocus pocus, to get through the corn maze we need to focus."

12. "Doin' this corn maze for the 'Gram."

13. "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak and autumn is strong."

14. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

15. "Oh my gourd, did somebody say corn maze?"

16. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are corn mazes." — A take on L.M. Montgomery's quote

17. "Fall in love with as many things as possible."

18. "Autumn leaves and corn mazes, please."

19. "It's officially corn maze season."

20. "Not all those who wander through the corn maze are lost." — A take on J.R.R. Tolkien's quote

21. "Do you think my GPS can get me through the corn maze?"

22. "This stalk looks a little familiar."

23. "Have we gotten to the apple cider doughnuts part yet?"

24. "They told me there would be corn. I thought they meant candy corn."

25. "This view is a-maize-ing."

26. "Going with the flow of fall."

27. "I've been a corn maze lover since forever."

28. "Got lost and found my boo in the corn maze."

29. “I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m on my way.”

30. “A-maized and corn-fused.”

31. “Staying cozy and corny.”

32. “Definitely not lost. By that I mean totally lost.”

33. “Fall-ing for every wrong turn in this maize.”

34. “Hay! How do I get out of here?”

35. “What an unbe-leaf-able day for a corn maze.”

36. “I like corn mazes a (pumpkin spice) latte.”

Every season comes with its perks, but I have to admit that autumn will always be my number one favorite. In my personal opinion, you just can't beat the adventures that come with fall, like apple picking, taking fun and clever pictures with pumpkins, and going to the corn maze with your BFFs. Now that you’re armed with an arsenal of corn maze puns and quotes to caption your pictures with, it’s time to get Instagramming, friends.