Your Bestie's Reaction To These BTS-Inspired Boo Baskets Will Be *Dynamite*

You’ll purple them, I swear.

By Marisa Casciano
YouTube/HYBE LABELS

It’s no secret your bestie purples (aka loves) BTS more than anything else on the planet. Not only do they talk about the Korean pop group constantly in the group chat, but they might even be dressing up like one of the seven members for a Halloween gathering. If you want to lean into the boy band vibes, bring one of these BTS-inspired boo basket ideas to life, so you can gift your bestie a *dynamite* box of goodies on Oct. 31.

To put the best BTS boo basket together, you don’t even need to be an ARMY yourself. You just need to know your bestie’s aesthetic, interests, and favorite BTS song. If you know your BFF gravitates toward the fun-loving “Dynamite,” the catchy “Butter,” or a deeper track like the 2017 “Best of Me” from Love Yourself 承 ‘Her’, it will help influence your boo basket. If they’ve been rocking retro looks lately and decorating their apartment with colorful, pastel pieces, then your boo basket can recreate the vibe of the “Dynamite” music video by featuring delicious doughnuts and an ode to the basketball court. Meanwhile, a stan who’s been awaiting a new comeback will adore a copy of Coldplay’s album Music of the Spheres, which comes out Oct. 15, 2021, and is rumored to feature a BTS and Coldplay collaboration.

Truth be told, as long as it’s related to BTS, your bestie is bound to love the boo basket you gift them on Halloween, no matter what’s inside. You can’t go wrong, but the BTS-inspired boo baskets ideas below will give you some #inspo and make putting together a smooth-like-butter gift so much easier.

01
The Retro Basket
Spalding UO Exclusive Rainbow Basketball
Urban Outfitters
$29

First up is this boo basket that’s primarily inspired by the retro vibes of the “Dynamite” music video. If you haven’t already seen it, you should know the video is characterized by a pastel color palette, a vintage-looking doughnut shop, and a gigantic disco sign. Your basket can include a rainbow basketball (Urban Outfitters, $29) that reminds your bestie of the iconic basketball court in the music video, in addition to a retro “Thank You” card set (Aya Paper Co., $15), a squiggle lines vase (Etsy, $45), or a tiny disco ball (Five Below, $5). You can top it off with sparkly, colorful ribbon.

02
The “Smooth Like Butter” Basket
Celestial Enamel Mug
Etsy
$16

If your bestie streams “Butter” the most out of every BTS track, this boo basket idea is for you. To start their day off on the best note, gift them a bunch of breakfast goodies to use the morning of Halloween while they’re streaming the delicious song (again). Get a Vermont maple syrup sampler (Uncommon Goods, $31) to start. Also grab a cute pancake warmer (Crate & Barrel, $25) and a celestial enamel mug (Etsy, $17.50) that’ll make your bestie feel “high like the moon” with every sip. Top off the gift with a butter dish (West Elm, $19), because — well, you know why.

03
The Collaboration Basket
BTS FAKE LOVE Set A
Inkbox
$40

True stans of BTS know the boy band is no stranger to collaborations. They’ve paired up with other artists like Lil Nas X, as well as top brands like Helinox, Casetify, and even McDonald’s. Your bestie may already have their hands on some of the exclusive merch, but you can stock them up on what they don’t have — like the BTS “FAKE LOVE” temporary tattoo set (Inkbox, $40), the FILA X BTS Project 7 Big Logo Tee (Urban Outfitters, $25), and a BT21 x Tamagotchi game (Amazon, $25), which can be pre-ordered and presented to your bestie via a certificate in the boo basket.

04
The Purple Basket
Tooty Fruity Dozen
Hungry Bunny
$40

Any BTS fan will tell you that purple is the color of the fandom. It all started when member V defined the meaning of purple as unwavering love. A purple boo basket will really hit home for your bestie while also telling them that you trust and love them. You can complete a purple basket with a crescent moon tote bag (Etsy, $28), a container of skin butter (cocokind, $12), and a dozen Tooty Fruity doughnuts ($40, Hungry Bunny), which are covered in purple glitter.

05
The True Stan Basket
BTS x ARMY Bar Necklace
Etsy
$17

Last but certainly not least, this boo basket is designed for true stans of BTS who want to incorporate the fandom into their daily lives. It’s complete with items your bestie needs to have in their space, like a BTS keychain (Etsy, $9) that features one of the members, or the Funko POP! BTS “Dynamite” set (Walmart, $60) as a fun display idea. There’s also this BTS bar necklace (Etsy, $17) that your bestie is bound to wear every day after Halloween.