Your Bestie's Reaction To These BTS-Inspired Boo Baskets Will Be *Dynamite*

It’s no secret your bestie purples (aka loves) BTS more than anything else on the planet. Not only do they talk about the Korean pop group constantly in the group chat, but they might even be dressing up like one of the seven members for a Halloween gathering. If you want to lean into the boy band vibes, bring one of these BTS-inspired boo basket ideas to life, so you can gift your bestie a *dynamite* box of goodies on Oct. 31.

To put the best BTS boo basket together, you don’t even need to be an ARMY yourself. You just need to know your bestie’s aesthetic, interests, and favorite BTS song. If you know your BFF gravitates toward the fun-loving “Dynamite,” the catchy “Butter,” or a deeper track like the 2017 “Best of Me” from Love Yourself 承 ‘Her’, it will help influence your boo basket. If they’ve been rocking retro looks lately and decorating their apartment with colorful, pastel pieces, then your boo basket can recreate the vibe of the “Dynamite” music video by featuring delicious doughnuts and an ode to the basketball court. Meanwhile, a stan who’s been awaiting a new comeback will adore a copy of Coldplay’s album Music of the Spheres, which comes out Oct. 15, 2021, and is rumored to feature a BTS and Coldplay collaboration.

Truth be told, as long as it’s related to BTS, your bestie is bound to love the boo basket you gift them on Halloween, no matter what’s inside. You can’t go wrong, but the BTS-inspired boo baskets ideas below will give you some #inspo and make putting together a smooth-like-butter gift so much easier.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

02 The “Smooth Like Butter” Basket Celestial Enamel Mug Etsy $16 See on Etsy If your bestie streams “Butter” the most out of every BTS track, this boo basket idea is for you. To start their day off on the best note, gift them a bunch of breakfast goodies to use the morning of Halloween while they’re streaming the delicious song (again). Get a Vermont maple syrup sampler (Uncommon Goods, $31) to start. Also grab a cute pancake warmer (Crate & Barrel, $25) and a celestial enamel mug (Etsy, $17.50) that’ll make your bestie feel “high like the moon” with every sip. Top off the gift with a butter dish (West Elm, $19), because — well, you know why.