New year, new astrology — and with that, a whole lot of new chances for greatness. The astrological transits from the last two years have been challenging, to say the least. (2020 and 2021, sorry, but please leave and never come back.) But the great thing about the planets is that they simply never stop moving, which means that nothing will ever stay the same. In fact, there will be so much change in the upcoming year, that every zodiac sign will experience a major positive shift throughout the next 365 days. The best day of 2022 for your zodiac sign only further promotes that.

Whether the planets are traveling slowly through the sky (retrograding) or moving at a direct speed, they’re affecting us in major, major ways, shifting your life around and bringing you closer to your goals and ambitions. As we gear up for the big-moment ingresses in 2022, every zodiac sign will be benefitting from many of the shifts that take place; Jupiter will be traveling through the entire sign of Pisces for the first time since 2011, the nodal axis will shift into Taurus and Scorpio for the first time since 2002, and so on, making this a pretty major year for everyone, astrologically.

As a collective, there will be a whole lot of luck coming our way, but the No. 1 day for your zodiac sign in 2022 is about to make so much sense. Here’s what you can expect:

Aries: May 10, 2022

On this lucky day in the spring, Jupiter — the planet of growth and expansion — will be moving into Aries, inviting many new and exciting endeavors into your life. As it shifts from your 12th house of isolation to your first house of self, the inner work you’ve been prioritizing over the past year will display itself in a way that’s aligned with how you naturally express yourself. As the planet that represents travel and wisdom, this is an ideal time to take trips, enroll in that class you’ve been eager to partake in, or initiate your own personal passion project. Whatever it is that you choose to prioritize right now will grow, so choose wisely.

Taurus: April 30, 2022

The entire year of 2022 is a pretty significant one for you — especially with the North Node making its way through your first house of self the whole time, prompting eclipses to take place in this area of your chart until October 2023 — making the first solar eclipse along this axis a pretty big deal. Taking place in such an important area of your chart, this eclipse will likely coincide with some major personal changes in your life. As a fixed sign, this may be a tad bittersweet. You’ve been waiting for these shifts for quite some time though, and April 30 is the time when you’ll notice the turning point. This series of eclipses is prompting you to reflect on your internal security and comfort. Have you been relying too heavily on other people to be your sense of safety? If so, the time is now to make necessary adjustments.

Gemini: May 30, 2022

May 30, 2022 marks the day of the first non-eclipsed new moon in Gemini since May 2020, so the fresh new beginnings that coincide with this lunation will finally not be incredibly overwhelming. You’ve gone through a ton of personal changes over the last two years, but the good thing is that you’re finally getting a new moon in your first house of self that’s not turning everything upside down. This is the perfect time to embark on something new and exciting, and as the curious, student of the zodiac, you can work with this energy to embark on a new craft or skill. The possibilities are endless now, and they have a lighthearted, playful nature to them. Be sure to soak up any fresh ideas that come your way now, because they will truly be aligned with who you are.

Cancer: June 28, 2022

On this day, the new moon in Cancer will square off with Jupiter in Aries, prompting excessive growth and expansion between your first house of self and your 10th house of career, and launching you into a very active, busy period. You’ve been experiencing a lot of career growth, and the best part is that it’s aligned with your desire to find emotional security and comfort in your life. New moons always coincide with some sort of new chapter beginning, and in your first house of self, this will be a great time to launch an exciting new professional endeavor or passion project. You really can’t go wrong in your career right now, but just be sure to pace yourself, because a lot of the growth you’ll be experiencing will definitely come with more responsibilities.

Leo: June 16, 2022

On June 16, Venus in Taurus will be conjoining with the North Node in Taurus in your 10th house of career and public image, prompting some unity and alignment when it comes to your professional endeavors. You’re someone who takes your public persona pretty seriously, and this day’s astrology will make it easy for you to portray yourself in a complimentary light. If you’re seeking a raise, a new position, or to launch a new business venture, these transits support it and will propel you in the right direction. Just be sure you’re adequately prepared for the growth, because the North Node tends to have a pretty strong influence.

Virgo: March 21, 2022

Mercury and Jupiter will be conjoining in your seventh house of relationships on this day, bringing your chart ruler, Mercury, and the ruler of your relationship house together in a way that’s dreamy and idealistic. This is the perfect time to go out on a date, spend time with loved ones, or work on some sort of collaborative project. However you choose to work with this energy will be beneficial, as Jupiter makes contact with the ruler of your first house. This is a growth-oriented day for you, so whether you’re involved with a romantic partner, you’ll be feeling this energy pretty heavily. While Pisces is the exact opposite sign of Virgo, its energy reminds you to step outside of your detail-oriented, perfectionistic outlook and into the realm of optimistic possibilities. Get in touch with your dreams, because anything will be possible on March 21.

Libra: May 29, 2022

On May 29, Mars in Aries will form a conjunction to Jupiter in Aries in your seventh house of relationships, emphasizing growth and expansion in this area. As someone who prioritizes connection, this transit will emphasize new and exciting relationship endeavors that will likely hit the ground running. As a Libra, Aries energy keeps you motivated, but oftentimes, this energy can be pretty intense, being a fire sign and all. While your new romantic endeavors will be filled with new energy, it’s important to pace yourself during this time. As the peacemaker of the zodiac, you tend to avoid conflict at all costs, so be sure to speak up if things are moving a little too quickly for you now.

Scorpio: Oct. 25, 2022

As the South Node makes its way through your first house of self until October 2023, you’ll be experiencing quite a few eclipses along this nodal axis, making the solar eclipse in Scorpio on Oct. 25 a significant time for you. As a fixed sign, you tend to resist change quite a bit, but the eclipse is a reminder that it’s time to loosen your grip. On Oct. 25, you will likely be prompted to evaluate your inclination to prioritize personal privacy. How have you been preventing new relationships from coming into your life because of fear? While this eclipse will likely bring up some pretty big emotions, it will also remind you that you can be vulnerable with others, which will change everything for you. Allow yourself to be open.

Sagittarius: Nov. 23, 2022

After a very slow, long, retrograde, Jupiter will be finally stationing direct on Nov. 23 — the same day of the first non-eclipsed new moon in Sagittarius since 2020. You’ve gone through a lot of major changes over the last two years, and they definitely haven’t slowed down much this year, either. Jupiter, your chart ruler, stationing direct on the same day as a new moon in your first house of self is a reminder that growth is taking place, and you are learning from the shifts that you’ve endured. While there’s likely been a lot of emphasis on your home and family life this year (and it probably hasn’t been incredibly smooth), the retrograde ending on Nov. 23 will help many of the issues you’ve endured to melt away, propelling you forward again — just in time for 2023.

Capricorn: Jan. 29, 2022

Venus in Capricorn will finally be stationing direct on this special day, allowing you to start to move forward again — and most importantly (to you), your career endeavors. Since Venus rules over your 10th house, this retrograde (which began in Dec. 2021) has likely slowed down some of your professional endeavors as you moved into the new year, to your dismay, but on Jan. 29, you’ll see things start to progress again. Around now, you’ll start to see the fruits of your labor begin to slowly but surely pop up. As one of the hardest-working signs of the zodiac, you deserve it.

Aquarius: March 5, 2022

On March 5, the sun and Jupiter in Pisces will be conjoining in your second house of money and resources, bringing abundance to your finances and possessions in a way that’s dreamy and idealistic. Your resources are going to go through many leaps and bounds this year, and this is one of the first turning points where you’ll likely notice. You’re someone who’s had a complicated relationship with your possessions over the years, so the growth in this area may take you by surprise. With that in mind, be sure to keep an eye on where your money is going. You tend to be selfless with your funds, but as a Saturnian individual, it’s important that you establish some sort of financial security for yourself. This is the perfect day to assess your resources and make necessary adjustments based on the growth you’ve gained, in order to ensure that your money stays secure and stable.

Pisces: April 30, 2022

You will actually be experiencing some of the best astrology of 2022, as your chart ruler, Jupiter, moves through your first house of self for the first half of the year. This transit will reach a positive culmination on April 30, as Venus and Jupiter conjoin in Pisces in your first house of self. Both of these planets love to be in Pisces, and also enjoy being in such close proximity to each other. On this day, you’ll notice a sense of enlightenment, beauty, and positivity overcome you, so be sure to put it to good use. As a Pisces, you tend to invest a lot of your energy into your dreams and ideals, and this day will fully support this. During this excellent time for manifesting, you can really make some positive, transformative changes.