Benny Blanco Wants You To Be A “Weirdo” & Get His Selena-Coded Coke
How to get any Coca-Cola creation for free at Sonic.
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez officially tied the knot on Sept. 27. The I Said I Love You First producer wrote on Instagram after their California ceremony, “I married a real life Disney princess,” and it seems his love for the Only Murders in the Building has now inspired his go-to soda order.
For a limited time, Sonic is offering free drinks as part of its Coca-Cola Your Way campaign, and Blanco shared the very specific and Selena-coded Coke recipe that he orders at the fast food drive-in. On Nov. 3, the Grammy nominee shared on IG his cherry pickle Coke concoction, which you can get for free now through Dec. 28. The Coca-Cola Your Way deal is available for any size drink on the Sonic app with a purchase of anything on the menu.
Benny Blanco’s Drink Order Is Very Selena-Inspired
“The only thing better than going to Sonic for a Coca-Cola is getting it for free,” Blanco tells Elite Daily. As part of the campaign, he says, “You can make any Coca-Cola creation you want with all their flavors and toppings — or you can just be a weirdo like me and get mine.”
To create Blanco’s fave soda, all you need to do is order an original Coca-Cola and “add in cherry and pickles.” Any Gomez fans will know the actor and singer is one of the biggest fans of pickles. One of her favorite treats is a pickle snow cone, and she’s known to enjoy pickle juice with her popcorn.
Gomez also refers to Blanco as her “cherry pie” in the couple’s song “Sunset Blvd,” so it seems the pickle cherry Coke is a perfect blend of the two together — but how does it actually taste? As a fan, I had to try Blanco’s Coca-Cola recipe for myself, and below, you’ll find my honest review.
This Is Better Than Dua Lipa’s Pickle Drink
Pickle bevvies seem to be trendy lately with Disneyland having a pickle lemonade on its menu and Dua Lipa going viral for her pickle, jalapeño juice Diet Coke. I love a good pickle on my sandwich, but I would have never thought to add it to my soda if it wasn’t for celebs like the Radical Optimism singer and now Blanco.
I was very hesitant to try the music producer’s Sonic order, especially since it came with a very strong pickle fragrance. However, I’m glad I gave it a go, because it wasn’t bad. It’s not going to be my go-to Coke order moving forward, but I was pleasantly surprised. At first, the sour pickle and sweet cherry flavors clashed, but after a few more sips, they worked to create a refreshing sip for my burger.
Overall, this drink really reminded me of Gomez and Blanco’s relationship. I was initially surprised when they announced they were together online, but now, I find them to be the sweetest and cutest couple in Hollywood. I would give this drink a solid 4 out of 5, and that probably has a lot to do with it being free. Sonic’s Coca-Cola Your Way campaign allows you to get creative, and this is probably one of the more fun concoctions you can try so I highly suggest you give it a go if you’re into pickles and cherry Coke.
If you need more inspiration, singer Jessie Murph also has a go-to order at Sonic, which is a Coca-Cola with Strawberries and Cream. To order, just add strawberry fruit and sweet cream to your Coca-Cola. Machine Gun Kelly also suggests a Coca-Cola with Blood Orange and Vanilla, which has blood orange syrup and vanilla flavor in a regular Coke.