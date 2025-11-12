Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez officially tied the knot on Sept. 27. The I Said I Love You First producer wrote on Instagram after their California ceremony, “I married a real life Disney princess,” and it seems his love for the Only Murders in the Building has now inspired his go-to soda order.

For a limited time, Sonic is offering free drinks as part of its Coca-Cola Your Way campaign, and Blanco shared the very specific and Selena-coded Coke recipe that he orders at the fast food drive-in. On Nov. 3, the Grammy nominee shared on IG his cherry pickle Coke concoction, which you can get for free now through Dec. 28. The Coca-Cola Your Way deal is available for any size drink on the Sonic app with a purchase of anything on the menu.

Benny Blanco’s Drink Order Is Very Selena-Inspired

“The only thing better than going to Sonic for a Coca-Cola is getting it for free,” Blanco tells Elite Daily. As part of the campaign, he says, “You can make any Coca-Cola creation you want with all their flavors and toppings — or you can just be a weirdo like me and get mine.”

To create Blanco’s fave soda, all you need to do is order an original Coca-Cola and “add in cherry and pickles.” Any Gomez fans will know the actor and singer is one of the biggest fans of pickles. One of her favorite treats is a pickle snow cone, and she’s known to enjoy pickle juice with her popcorn.

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Gomez also refers to Blanco as her “cherry pie” in the couple’s song “Sunset Blvd,” so it seems the pickle cherry Coke is a perfect blend of the two together — but how does it actually taste? As a fan, I had to try Blanco’s Coca-Cola recipe for myself, and below, you’ll find my honest review.

This Is Better Than Dua Lipa’s Pickle Drink

Pickle bevvies seem to be trendy lately with Disneyland having a pickle lemonade on its menu and Dua Lipa going viral for her pickle, jalapeño juice Diet Coke. I love a good pickle on my sandwich, but I would have never thought to add it to my soda if it wasn’t for celebs like the Radical Optimism singer and now Blanco.

I was very hesitant to try the music producer’s Sonic order, especially since it came with a very strong pickle fragrance. However, I’m glad I gave it a go, because it wasn’t bad. It’s not going to be my go-to Coke order moving forward, but I was pleasantly surprised. At first, the sour pickle and sweet cherry flavors clashed, but after a few more sips, they worked to create a refreshing sip for my burger.

Overall, this drink really reminded me of Gomez and Blanco’s relationship. I was initially surprised when they announced they were together online, but now, I find them to be the sweetest and cutest couple in Hollywood. I would give this drink a solid 4 out of 5, and that probably has a lot to do with it being free. Sonic’s Coca-Cola Your Way campaign allows you to get creative, and this is probably one of the more fun concoctions you can try so I highly suggest you give it a go if you’re into pickles and cherry Coke.

If you need more inspiration, singer Jessie Murph also has a go-to order at Sonic, which is a Coca-Cola with Strawberries and Cream. To order, just add strawberry fruit and sweet cream to your Coca-Cola. Machine Gun Kelly also suggests a Coca-Cola with Blood Orange and Vanilla, which has blood orange syrup and vanilla flavor in a regular Coke.