Now that Virgo season’s in full swing, I’m sure your to-do list has been top priority. As a mutable earth sign, this energy is perfect for getting organized, being of service, and communicating efficiently. Virgo is a sign that is always looking for new ways to effectively make improvements, and as summer closes out, this is the perfect time to roll up your sleeves and tackle the projects you were too distracted to take care of during Leo season. With Mercury slowing down and preparing to station retrograde next week, however, you may find that you’re working against delays, and aiming to combat illogical thinking as Mercury in Libra forms an opposition to Jupiter in Aries. With grandiose thoughts and ideas coming to the forefront, it’ll be essential that you figure out which ideas are ultimately worth pursuing and which ones may be a result of wishful thinking. With Venus stepping out of Leo and into Virgo near the week’s end, the way you make time for pleasure and self-care is bound to become less of a prime concern, making your August 29, 2022 weekly horoscope all about giving yourself the space to enjoy yourself amidst your busy schedule. Just because summer’s winding down, doesn’t mean that your fun has to leave with it.

On Sept. 2, Mercury in Libra will oppose Jupiter retrograde in Aries, bringing large, imaginative thoughts and ideas to the forefront ahead of Mercury retrograde. While this transit is excellent for wishful thinking and inspiring conversations, it’s bound to cause some overindulgences, especially when it comes to the tasks you take on. Since Jupiter is currently retrograde, it’s weakened in its ability to bring forth these endeavors to the fullest extent, making this an important time to pace yourself. Be sure not to overpromise and underdeliver now for fear of upsetting someone, because they’re bound to be far more upset if you’re unable to keep your word.

As the week comes to a close, Venus will shift into Virgo on Sept. 4, a place where she’s unable to cultivate connection, pleasure, and creativity as easily. Virgo is all about analyzation and correcting imperfections, while Venus cares far less about criticism and more about comfort, ease, and togetherness. In this sign, Venus is forced to be realistic, something she’s not a huge fan of, making relationships and prioritizing what feels good more of a challenge. Since this is considered to be the sign where Venus is in fall, it can be difficult ensuring that your needs are being met, which can mean you may have to work at prioritizing self-care more than usual. The good thing is, Venus in Virgo excels at being of service, making this the perfect time to lend a helping hand to a loved one in need. A completely different vibe than Venus in Leo, but definitely one that’s much appreciated.

Here’s what each sign can expect from this week’s astrology:

Aries August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’re filled to the brim with new ideas this week, Aries, as Jupiter in your first house forms an opposition with Mercury in your seventh house of relationships. It’s an excellent time to share your perspectives with others now, but try not to worry too much about accomplishing every idea that pops into your head. With your chart ruler, Mars, also currently in Gemini, your brain is buzzing with new information, but everything you think of may not be worth immediately pursuing. Try to focus on a couple endeavors at a time so that you don’t leave too much half finished, and be sure to share the workload with anyone who’s willing to chip in.

Taurus August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Venus, your chart ruler, steps into your fifth house of creativity, pleasure, and entertainment on Sept. 4, your attention will shift to pursuits that allow you to express yourself openly and outwardly. It’s the perfect time to start a new passion project or plan a fun event — anything that allows you to focus on your personal fulfillment. Since Venus is weakly placed in Virgo, however, you may feel a bit more critical now, so be sure not to overanalyze the ways you aim to have fun. Try your best to give yourself the space to not be perfect — that overwhelming pressure could make it difficult to fully enjoy yourself.

Gemini August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 2, Mercury, your chart ruler, will form an opposition to Jupiter in your 11th house of hopes, friendships, and alliances, bringing the desire to share expansive ideals to your community this week. As the messenger of the zodiac, people are always looking to you for information, but on this day, you may be a bit more prone to exaggeration. Be mindful of overpromising this week, because the optimism that Jupiter brings is bound to be larger than life. Try to focus on one creative pursuit at a time, so that you don’t end up with a bunch of half-completed projects by the week’s end.

Cancer August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for exciting new career endeavors, Cancer, as Mercury in your fourth house forms an opposition to Jupiter in your 10th house of profession. Be sure to write down any newfound ideas you have now regarding where you see your career heading, and try not to worry too much if you can’t initiate them all right away. Use the excitement you feel to tackle one project at a time — you’ll feel much better committing to one thing rather than a bunch of different things. The hopefulness you feel is bound to show up in your professional life now, and you may find that you get some good juju this week as a result of your positive attitude.

Leo August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 4, Venus will shift into your second house of money and resources, bringing the desire to organize and improve matters regarding your possessions. Since Venus is the planet of connection, love, and unity, you may find yourself giving more of your time, resources, and energy to others now as a way to be of service. This could also be a great time to organize your wardrobe, sell items that you no longer want, or create something that could ultimately be lucrative. This transit is bound to bring benefits to your possessions, but not without require a little bit of work on your end.

Virgo August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As your chart ruler, Mercury, opposes Jupiter in your eighth house on Sept. 2, you’ll be filled with newfound ideas regarding your money, possessions and resources. It’s the perfect week to get organized when it comes to your finances, and embark on a new idea that could bring forth opportunities to make more money. Just be sure to remain realistic, Virgo, and don’t fall for any schemes that appear to be too good to be true. Focus on one idea at a time, so that you don’t end up feeling scattered and overwhelmed.

Libra August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 4, your chart ruler, Venus, will shift into your 12th house of withdrawal and introspection, prompting you to draw your energy inward to reflect. With Venus here, you’ll be called to reflect on ways that you can nurture and care for yourself behind the scenes. How do you care for your mind, body, and soul? Are your current habits helping or hurting you? Before your season begins, now is the perfect time to consider how you prioritize yourself, especially as someone who tends to prioritize connections and relationships with others. In order for you to have the kinds of relationships you crave, your relationship with yourself must be in good shape.

Scorpio August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Venus moves into your 11th house of friends, community, and alliances on Sept. 4, your social life will experience a significant boost this week. It’s the perfect time to organize a social event, especially since Venus in Virgo is eager to be productive and of service. You may also notice that others are seeking help or advice from you more than usual now, so be sure to balance your desire to lend a helping hand versus your need for personal self care. It can be easy to place yourself on the back-burner now because of your packed social calendar, but it’s essential that you maintain a healthy balance.

Sagittarius August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of pleasure, creativity, and entertainment, bringing an overwhelming amount of new thoughts and ideas to the forefront. Now is a great time to share your plans with friends or community, just be mindful of the excessive nature of these ideas now. In order to bring some of these ideas into fruition, you’ll have to focus on one thing at a time, and be patient with the process. Growth is best when its gradual, so try not to be too discouraged if what you’re pursuing now isn’t expanding as quickly as you’d hoped.

Capricorn August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Mercury opposes Jupiter in your fourth house of home and family on Sept. 2, you’ll notice a surge in new ideas and perspectives regarding your living situation now. It’s an ideal time to write down some of the plans you have now, especially since you’re bound to have so many. With Jupiter moving through your fourth house, you’re feeling inspired by the growth you’ve noticed here recently, and this week, you’ll be eager to continue to get the ball rolling. Just be sure to pace yourself, though — Rome wasn’t built in a day.

Aquarius August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 2, Mercury will form an opposition with Jupiter in your third house of communication, thoughts, and ideas, bringing expansive new perspectives to this area. Whether you’re called to pick up a new hobby or skill this week, you’re bound to feel inspired to learn and soak up as much information as you can. With Jupiter offering its grandiose qualities, it’s important to pace yourself when it comes to everything you’re aiming to learn now. Take your time, the information you’re seeking to accumulate will come, but it may require a little time.

Pisces August 29, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 4, Venus will move into your seventh house of romantic partnerships, bringing unity and connection to the forefront of your dynamics. As this transit takes place, you’ll feel more inclined to offer support and service to your loved ones now as a way to express your affection. You may also find that you’re being relied on a bit more than usual now, as your partners seek advice or counsel from you. As a natural-born caretaker, however, you’re up for the responsibilities that come along with this, just be sure not too entirely neglect your own needs in the process.