It’s been quite an exhilarating summer thus far, and the cosmos are just getting started. This is especially true when considering your August 2022 horoscope, not to mention the energy that’s been building since mid- to late July. Can you feel tensions rising? If not, I expect you will very soon.

Let’s start with a look back at the sparkling conjunction that occurred between Uranus and the North Node in Taurus on July 31. Uranus (aka the Great Awakener) is notorious for its disruptive, rebellious, and shocking moves. Wherever Uranus is located on your birth chart can help you determine the areas of life where you’re prone to erraticism, innovation, and unconventionality. Uranus has been in Taurus since 2018, and though there are a series of significant transits happening in August, when you combine slow-and-steady Taurus with Uranus’ breakthroughs and eureka moments, the cataclysmic events that are taking place — both collectively and in our personal lives — are equally persistent as they are prolonging.

Taurus is not only symbolic of our planet and our relationship with Mother Earth, but also our value systems, physical bodies, and that which makes us feel secure. It’s no wonder we’ve been feeling the energy build-up since Uranus began approaching the nodes of destiny, specifically the North Node, which is a representation of where we’re consciously and unconsciously headed. Everything we’ve been experiencing within and around us will continue to amplify in August, as we are on the precipice of shifting into a brand-new world. What you considered secure and stable once upon a time is about to change.

The saga continues in August, as the month will kick off with go-getter Mars joining forces with Uranus on Aug. 1 and 2. This means that the planet of passion and aggression will crash the party, and sit in between the Great Awakener and the North Node in Taurus. To say that this energy is next-level would be an understatement. Granted, the way this comes to life is subjective, but look at it this way: Mars is carnal, impulsive, and action-oriented. The same way it can inspire us to be assertive leaders, it can also be the impulse that triggers us to act recklessly. There is progression and growth either way, so be sure to keep an open mind and follow your higher mind.

Mercury the messenger returns to its sign of rulership, Virgo, on Aug. 4, shifting our mental focus to analysis, practicality, and strategy, which is always beneficial given its exaltation. After its flamboyant journey through Leo, it doesn’t hurt to get grounded. Venus will make her dazzling debut in Leo on Aug. 11, followed by the full moon in Aquarius later that evening. Since this also happens to be Uranus’ sign of rulership, it’s safe to say that the energy of this lunation will be more potent than usual, given all of the Uranian energy we’ve been experiencing as of late.

As if this weren’t already enough change, the full moon will lead a T-Square with Uranus and the Nodes of Fate. Then Mars will enter Gemini on Aug. 20, where it will eventually station retrograde in October — but that’s a story for another day.

Without further ado, here’s what August has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries July 2022 Horoscope

Celebrate your personal, professional and spiritual wins, Aries. In addition to the Nodes of Destiny activating your second house of value systems and eighth house of intimate unions, the sun will be energizing and revitalizing everything from your creative passions to your colorful authenticity this month. Cancer season was about coming home to yourself, and now you’re ready to put yourself back out there. More importantly, with so much traction — namely Uranus and the North Node — happening in your stability-seeking second house, you’re reevaluating and revolutionizing the relationship you have with your physical surroundings, as well as your definition of security. A lot is changing, and that’s OK. No one’s meant to stay the same.

Taurus July 2022 Horoscope

On top of being August’s main character, you are both the antagonist and protagonist, Taurus. It’s all subjective, but very complex nonetheless. And the truth is, there’s no other way to describe the intensity and momentum of the month ahead. First and foremost, it’s not every day that the North Node (a symbol of our conscious and unconscious drive forward) occupies your sign, (let alone) while alongside revolutionary Uranus. Similar to the energy of a life-altering eclipse, Uranus’ close proximity to the North Node is not only triggering destined events, but also bringing unexpected developments in the process. Whether it be your personal aesthetic or the way you portray yourself to the rest of the world, many of you are finally ready to set yourselves free. It’s time to be your most authentic self, without fear or hesitation.

Gemini July 2022 Horoscope

You typically thrive in the month of August, Gemini. It doesn’t hurt to consider your rising sign, but in addition to the sun transiting through a festive fire sign — which is complementary to your element air — it also energizes your chatty third house of rulership, highlighting everything from your communication style to your immediate surroundings. In simpler terms, you’re comfortable and confident, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. You have change-maker Uranus and the North Node revolutionizing your 12th house of closure, secrets and unconscious patterns. Despite how subliminal this astrological house may seem, it doesn’t make it any less potent or influential. You’re in the midst of a mystical resurgence, and you’re processing the divine tools that come may along with it. How will you cultivate your magic for the greater good?

Cancer July 2022 Horoscope

You’ve evolved in profound ways these couple of years, Cancer. Cataclysmic Pluto sitting directly across from you will do it, but now that the sun is journeying through your second house of self-esteem, finances, and value systems, you’re taking a closer look at what truly matters and is of value to your time. Rebellious Uranus is also sitting alongside the North Node via your 11th house of associations, community, and individual freedom, revolutionizing everything from your future visions to your sense of belonging in the world. The new person you’ve become may or may not be aligned with the foundation of your priority networks. This, too, is a sign of progress and growth. You are peeling back the layers of your new reality in August, and the Aquarius full moon brings closure and clarity to the foundation of your community.

Leo July 2022 Horoscope

It’s your solar season, which means you’re celebrating another year around the sun! Then again, who are we kidding? You *are* the sun. Energizing and revitalizing, this celestial season is bringing a whole lot more than a festive birthday celebration alongside your favorites. In fact, with freedom-loving Uranus and the North Node sitting in close proximity to each other — via your career-driven 10th house of legacy, notoriety, and reputation in the world — you’re not only breaking free from outdated traditions and ideals, but also revolutionizing your sense of authority. Something about your public persona is shifting and progressing, and that’s a magnificent thing. On another note, with a full moon in visionary Aquarius shaking up your seventh house of contractual agreements and significant others this month, many of you could experience completion and fruition with regards to a prominent partnership.

Virgo July 2022 Horoscope

You’re embarking on a brand-new journey of self-discovery, and you have some soul searching to do in the meantime, Virgo. This is especially true, given that you’re just a season away from celebrating another trip around the sun. For now, however, the sun’s journey through Leo — via your 12th house of closure, forgiveness, release, surrender, and unconscious patterns — is bringing light to the back of your mind, as well as the places where your inner child continuously hides. It’s time to come out and play, so don’t hesitate to reflect on what that means to you. Moreover, with Uranus sitting alongside the North Node in Taurus, and your ninth house of expansion, travel and unknown territory, there’s a whole word being birthed before your eyes. Surreal yet familiar, there’s something you’ve been manifesting behind the scenes, and it’s about to surround you unexpectedly.

Libra July 2022 Horoscope

You’re the zodiac’s snazzy socialite, and this sparkling energy is most prominent during Leo season, Libra. The sun is, after all, glimmering through your socially conscious 11th house of associations, community affairs and sense of belonging in the world. If you’re inspired to host a summer soiree surrounded by friends, or simply looking for an excuse to showoff your favorite party dress, now would be the time to do so. More importantly, with Uranus sitting alongside the North Node — via your intimate eighth house of mergers and joint collaborations — there is an opportunity to break free from entanglements and residual energies that have been stifling your authenticity. Having said that, this month’s full moon in Aquarius will shake up your fifth house of creativity, children, passion projects and self-expression, bringing a full-circle moment in the process.

Scorpio July 2022 Horoscope

Don’t dim yourself down to make the people around you more comfortable, Scorpio. The sun rules your public 10th house of reputation, career matters and legacy in the world, and Leo season will more than likely be season to remember. After all, with Uranus sitting alongside the North Node in Taurus — via your seventh house of compromise, contractual agreements and significant others — many of you could embark on a new journey in your current relationship, if not break free from a professional tie all together. Something about your personal and professional reality is being revolutionized, and it’s been brewing for quite some time. Maybe it’s a facade you hold onto for the sake of your social life or a stubborn parental figure. This month’s full moon in Aquarius is asking you to go within, and bask in your spiritual revival.

Sagittarius July 2022 Horoscope

Reaching for the stars never felt so good, Sagittarius. With the sun glimmering through Leo, and your expansive ninth house of adventure, higher learning and spiritual pursuits, you’re not only as passionate as ever to succeed, but also finding the courage within to take a much-needed leap of faith. To top it off, freedom-loving Uranus is traveling close to the North Node in Taurus, via your sixth house of health, practicality, day-to-day routines and acts of service. In other words, how you go about your daily rituals, work experience and exercising mindfulness is shifting for the better, despite whether it catches you and the people around you off guard. For instance, August’s full moon in Aquarius will touch down on your intellectual third house of perception and immediate surroundings. Your open mind will come in handy in more ways than you know this month.

Capricorn July 2022 Horoscope

You’re cleansing and clearing this month, Capricorn. This, however, doesn’t mean you should be fearful when it comes to opening your heart chakra, especially now with Uranus and the North Node traveling alongside one another in Taurus, (let alone) via your fifth house of love, passion projects, creative musings and self-expression. Your inner child is speaking to you louder each day, and it’s all thanks to Leo season. Igniting your karmic eighth house of intimate unions, residual energies, joint ventures and powerful rebirths, who you choose to share your heart and love with is being brought to your attention this month, and those longing for more of your love included. August’s full moon will bring closure and clarity to emotional themes surrounding your comfort, investments and value systems.

Aquarius July 2022 Horoscope

The sun loves to journey through Leo, but given that this celestial season also happens to be your polarity, you may not necessarily be comfortable with the energies, Aquarius. By no means is this a reason to apply more pressure to your situation. On the contrary, if this is a triggering season for you, take it as a challenge for your personal growth. This is especially true when considering your contractual agreements and significant partners, so take a deep breath and keep pushing through. Your modern ruler (Uranus) is also sitting close to the North Node in Taurus, via your personal fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings, which means your emotional foundation and overall dynamic with relatives is also changing profoundly. Find peace and stillness within yourself before you commit to anyone else.

Pisces July 2022 Horoscope

August is all about getting down to business, Pisces. For instance, this is especially true when considering the sun’s journey through its sign of rulership, Leo, and your responsible sixth house of daily rituals, due diligence and acts of service. Maybe it’s something as simple as having the courage to take the lead in your day-to-day life, and perhaps integrate more of what brings you genuine fulfillment. Meanwhile, with freedom-loving Uranus sitting alongside the North Node in Taurus — via your 11th house of associations, community affairs, future visions and individual freedom — something about your aspirations, goals and social networks could be in the midst of a colorful flux. What’s changed about your ideals and social life? Are you ready to bring this new version of you along for the ride?