For the past year, fans have been holding space for the epic conclusion to Wicked, which finally arrives in theaters Nov. 21. As you don your Ozian best in either Glinda pink or Elphaba green, you can also smell like your favorite witch with Ariana Grande’s Wicked: For Good fragrances.

In October, the Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-nominted actor launched a Glinda Bubbly Pink and an Elphaba Enchanted perfume to celebrate the film’s upcoming release, which can be found online and in-stores at Ulta Beauty now. Each fragrance perfectly represents the character it’s inspired by, right down to the bottle.

Grande shared in the press release that she used fragrances on the set of Wicked to help differentiate between younger and older Glinda in both films. She said, “I wanted to find a way to pay tribute to this chapter and honor these amazing, once-in-a-lifetime, characters and really capture what they represent through fragrance.” According to Grande, “This launch is both a personal tribute to an experience that has meant everything to me and an invitation to celebrate the magic and strength of these characters.”

As my most anticipated movie of the year, I couldn’t wait to try Grande’s Wicked: For Good fragrances to incorporate a little bit of the Emerald City into my everyday routine. Ahead, you’ll find my honest review of each scent, and which thrillifying fragrance would actually get Taylor Swift’s seal of approval.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Fast Facts:

Price: Both the Glinda Bubbly Pink Eau de Parfum and Elphaba Enchanted Eau de Parfum are available in 100mL bottles for $72 each. There is also a travel-size Spray Pen Duo Set with each scent for $42.

Both the Glinda Bubbly Pink Eau de Parfum and Elphaba Enchanted Eau de Parfum are available in 100mL bottles for $72 each. There is also a travel-size Spray Pen Duo Set with each scent for $42. Who this is best for: Wicked fans and Arianators will rejoicify over this cute collab.

Wicked fans and Arianators will rejoicify over this cute collab. What I like: These fragrances match Glinda and Elphaba’s characters so well — even the bottles.

These fragrances match Glinda and Elphaba’s characters so well — even the bottles. What I don’t like: The first spritz can smell a bit alcoholic.

The first spritz can smell a bit alcoholic. My rating: 4.5/5

Packaging:

These bottles aren’t just pink for Glinda and green for Elphaba. There is way more thought and inspiration put into them, which excited me as a Wicked fan. The Bubbly Pink bottle is round just like Glinda’s bubbly mode of transportation in Wicked: For Good. Both bottles are also adorned with a distinctive cap that matches the headpiece of their respective characters, so for Glinda, it’s a crown. This feature really reminded me of Vera Wang’s Princess perfume, my high school fave, so it was both nostalgic and cute.

Elphaba’s bottle is long and sleek with an architectural cap that resembles her black witch hat that Glinda gave her in the first film. I also noticed that the perfume resembles the green elixir bottle that Elphaba carries around as a memento from her mother, and looks like the different potion glasses she keeps in her Wicked: For Good cottage in the forest. You’ve gotta love an Easter egg.

As much as I really love these bottles and how fitting they are, the cap on my Elphaba perfume felt a little flimsy and wouldn’t stay on, so watch out for that.

First Impressions:

Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

The first spritz of each fragrance was a bit alcoholic at first, which didn’t feel super luxurious. However, that strong rubbing alcohol-like scent quickly faded once it settled into my skin, and I was able to ascertain the true notes of each perfume.

The Glinda is a floral gourmand with top notes of apple, nectarine, and pink pepper. As it dries down, you can smell more of the tulip, peony, cedarwood, sandalwood, and sugared musks that make this more floral than fruity.

The Elphaba scent vibes well with her journey into the Ozian forest in the second film, and is meant to be an amber and woody fragrance. It has top notes of apple, freesia, and black plum, which is followed by the mid and base notes of moon flower, vanilla caviar, emerald cocoa accord, oud wood, oak moss, and vanilla elixir. I could really smell the vanilla right away, which made me think of Taylor Swift’s signature scent, Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille Eau De Parfum. If I were to suggest one of these for the showgirl, it would be Elphaba’s perfume.

How To Apply:

You can spray this just about anywhere you desire, like on your neck, wrists, or décolletage area. Since the fragrance settles down a lot over time, I would recommend spritzing yourself in multiple areas to have a stronger staying power.

The Results:

Ulta Beauty

At first, I loved the Elphaba perfume more, because I’ve hopped on the vanilla fragrance train. You can still smell the vanilla notes in the dry down, but it becomes more of a woodsy scent the longer you wear it. It’s not as vanilla-forward as something like LoveShackFancy’s Secret Crush perfume.

Since it does have a deeper, more woodsy scent the longer you wear it, it’s perfect for the darker days of winter. If you’re looking for something lighter, the Glinda is really pretty the longer it sits on your skin. It might actually be my favorite of the two in the long run, because I enjoy a more floral scent in my day-to-day routine.

Unlike Billie Eilish’s new Your Turn II perfume that stays strong for hours, Grande’s Wicked: For Good scents fade a bit. Despite the subtlety that happens, they are still pretty long-lasting and will be with you for a few hours without needing a huge refresh.

Are Ariana Grande’s Wicked: For Good Perfumes Worth It?

Universal Pictures

If you are a Wicked fan who can’t get enough of Glinda, Elphaba, and all of Oz, you will absolutely love these perfumes. They may not be the most unique scents, but they are popular and right on theme. I especially love that Grande used her inspiration from wearing signature scents on set to inspire these fragrances. Sense memory is powerful, so if you’d like to remember your time watching Wicked in theaters, there’s no better way to do that than to wear one of these perfumes.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I’m tasked with testing celebrity beauty brands and their latest drops. I’m also a massive fangirl, who gets excited about collabs tied to my favorite films and TV shows. When it comes to fragrances, I’ve been on a journey to find my signature scent. While I like florals and rose-scented perfumes, I will follow a trend and have given vanilla and cherry scents a try recently, thanks to Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter.