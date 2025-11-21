Fans Think They Found An Easter Egg In Wicked: For Good’s Final Scene

Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for Wicked: For Good. Well, it’s officially a wrap on the wonderful world of Wicked. The film adaptation of the Broadway musical released its second (and final) part on Nov. 21. And even for longtime fans of the source material, the show had a few surprises, like new songs and plot points. Plus, audiences think they found an Easter egg in the final scene of Wicked: For Good.

By the end of the film, Elphaba and Fiyero are together, exploring the world beyond Oz, while Glinda (who believes both Elphaba and Fiyero are dead) is still in the Emerald City — seemingly figuring out how to use the Grimmerie for good. The film ends with a reprise of Elphaba and Glinda’s song, “For Good,” as they embark on their new paths.

Before the movie cuts to black, however, there’s a flashback scene of Elphaba and Glinda together. Elphaba’s in her witch hat, and Glinda is wearing white. The duo is backlit, as Glinda turns to whisper in Elphaba’s ear, making her friend smirk.

Fans noticed that the scene looked familiar, and it seemed to be paying tribute to the famous Playbill drawing. The original musical poster — which still is on Broadway to this day — shows a witch in white whispering in the ear of a witch with green skin.

Universal Pictures

Jon M. Chu, who directed both Wicked movies, initially had a different, “darker” version of the ending in mind. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he explained that he experimented with “versions of that desert [that Elphaba and Fiyero are walking through] that were a lot darker and scarier — like walking into your fears.”

But Chu decided instead to give it an optimistic twist — portraying the land as “possibility” instead of “dead space.” He explained, “No one has explored that horizon because everyone's too scared." To get that message across, he made a creative tweak: "Let's put sparkles in that sand!"

If that version of the ending came to light, it’s unclear if Chu still would have included an homage to the Broadway poster.