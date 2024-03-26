April always brings the hopeful, awakened energy of spring. Following the season’s equinox at the end of March, there’s a sense of rejuvenation in the air that can carry you through the new month and zodiac season. Known as “the first spark of life,” Aries is wonderfully energizing and you’ll certainly feel it this month as the sun moves through the cardinal fire sign until April 19.

The majority of March might have felt like it dragged on for a confusing eternity, but your April 2024 horoscope will have you reigniting your inner flame.

The Most Important Astrological Dates In April 2024

April 1: Mercury retrograde in Aries

April 6: Venus sextile Pluto

April 8: Aries new moon total solar eclipse

April 19: Taurus season begins

April 20: Jupiter conjunct Uranus in Taurus

April 23: Full moon in Scorpio

The Astrological Overview Of April 2024 Feels Refreshing

There’s a lot to look forward to this month, but not before it kicks off with a less-than-exciting Mercury retrograde in Aries, occurring April 1 through 25.

“Mercury being retrograde, as always, may cause some hiccups in matters of communication and personal planning,” Astrid Bly, premier astrology expert with California Psychics, tells Elite Daily. Although, as it’s in fiery Aries, Bly notes you might feel urged to get ahead of yourself and “run away with a new idea or plan.” It wouldn’t be a bad idea to skip the April Fools’ pranks this year, lest the joke gets lost in translation.

This energy may encourage you to pursue a new relationship, or it could add new passion and intensity to an existing connection.

Venus will form an amicable sextile with Pluto on April 6, inviting a transformative energy to the Venusian arenas of love, beauty, and money. “This energy may encourage you to pursue a new relationship, or it could add new passion and intensity to an existing connection,” Bly says, “Spend time with the people you love.”

One of two highly anticipated transits of the month will occur on April 8, with the new moon total solar eclipse in Aries, closing out this year’s first eclipse season.

Eclipses provide wonderful opportunities to manifest growth and implement change in one’s life, especially spiritually.

“In astrology, solar eclipses are notorious for throwing people off balance,” says Bly. Because eclipses magnify so much energy, they can feel overwhelming and confusing to navigate when you’re in the thick of it. But ultimately, Bly says, “eclipses provide wonderful opportunities to manifest growth and implement change in one’s life, especially spiritually.”

As this particular lunation will be occurring in Aries, the eclipse will come with an extra punch of motivation to make those changes, especially in the leadership and innovation areas of your life. “If you have any goals or wishes that relate to that energy, consider setting your intentions early,” Bly suggests.

Things will begin to slow down when the sun moves into fixed earth sign Taurus on April 19. After a month in the restlessness of Aries, Taurus will invite you to stop and smell the flowers.

Following the shift of astrological seasons, the other highly anticipated transit of the month (and the year, for that matter) will take place as expansive Jupiter will form a conjunction with progressive Uranus on April 20 in the sign of Taurus.

“The Jupiter-Uranus conjunction is a massively important transit,” says Bly. The two planets only come together about every 14 years, with their last meeting taking place in January of 2011, making it a rare occurrence in itself, but the last time it all went down in Taurus? 1941.

Some sort of surprise situation or occurrence could be brewing.

According to Bly, “Jupiter’s lucky influences [will combine] with that of Uranus, a planet that is sometimes called ‘the Great Awakener’ because it is known for encouraging personal and intellectual breakthroughs,” so expect the unexpected.

“Some sort of surprise situation or occurrence could be brewing,” she says. “Also consider trying new activities and exploring new dimensions of your identity.” The conjunction also points to a new 14-year cycle in areas like income, finances, food, agriculture, stability, and technology on the horizon.

By the end of April, you’ll have experienced a major transformation, as punctuated by the last major astro event of the month with the Scorpio full moon on April 23. This fixed water sign is likened to a phoenix rising from the ashes: It’s about being born anew.

Scorpio also has some financial significations, which could have the lunation piggy-backing right off of the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction. Full moons represent a culmination point, followed by an energetic release of the old, while the sign hosting the event, Scorpio, does nothing half-heartedly, so prepare to dig into your mental, emotional, and physical depths and scrap the crap.

Below, see what April’s astrology has coming to your sun and rising sign:

We are/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19)

It’s your time to shine, Aries. April will bring some of the most impactful energy of the entire year to you, allowing you to focus on your sense of self and independence.

Come the second week of the month, you’ll likely take some serious stock of what makes you *you* and who you want to be moving forward. It may feel a bit confusing and rocky for a bit, but you’ll find yourself forging a new path toward your personal identity.

Luck is on your side near the end of the month in regard to money, so don’t be surprised by an unexpected boost in the bank.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19-May 21)

The majority of April will provide you with a reflective landscape to look inward and recharge your batteries, Taurus. You may experience vivid dreams or soul messages that reveal something previously concealed from your conscious mind.

The latter half of the month will add the zest back into your life with motivation, confidence, and a possible sudden pivot in how you want to present into the world. The time will feel right to finally try out bold changes in your appearance that may have previously seemed too out of your comfort zone.

By month’s end, you’ll examine your relationships and evaluate how to strike a balance between your needs and those of others.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 22)

You’re going to fully lean into their social butterfly nature this month, Gemini. Things will feel extra lighthearted and hopeful for most of April and you’re going to be an absolute networking machine. You’re getting a lot of recognition and feeling the freedom to expand to new circles — or cut the old ones — exactly as you desire to.

Toward the end of the month you’ll feel inclined to contract, possibly even to the point of isolation. This will be the time to tune into your intuition and notice any synchronicities — the universe likely has a message to reveal to you.

There will also be change coming toward your daily habits, how you take care of your physical body, or your work life by the end of April, so brace yourself.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22-July 20)

April will feel especially impactful for you, Cancer. A cardinal sign like you is naturally inclined to hide away in your shell, but April’s energy will more or less rip you out of that hidey-hole and shine a spotlight on you, particularly where your career and reputation are concerned. You’ll gain momentum and recognition in this area and put a focus on your sense of purpose.

The end of the month will have you launching beyond the point of no return as far as that safety shell is concerned. You’ll start mingling with new people and feeling inspired to shine and explore your creative self-expression.

Dusan Stankovic/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20-Aug. 21)

April will bring out your adventurous, seeking spirit, Leo. You’ll feel called to expand your consciousness and knowledge, ready to discover something uncharted. New paths of personal growth will unfold as your mind opens to new philosophies, cultures, and believe systems.

Toward the end of the month, an unforeseen pivot in your career sector will spark and set you along a new, more aligned course toward your true purpose.

A push to balance your home life with career will also be highlighted by the end of April, with a possible increase in domestic demands.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21-Sept. 22)

The pace will come to a screeching halt this month for you, Virgo. You’re going to want to take a step back from the chaos of daily schedules and simply take a little mental retreat to do some soul searching. This will be a highly transformative period to face your shadow side and invoke the courage to implement change where necessary.

Don’t fret, though, because by the end of the month you’ll come out of the intensity with a thirst for adventure and expansion of the mind. April will turn a new chapter in your spiritual beliefs, knowledge, and worldly travel. You’ll feel an itch to hop on a plane and get out of the mundane, but before you can, there will be an uptick of tedious to-dos to get done first.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 21)

You’re one of the chosen ones this month, Libra, so it will be a big one for you. Themes that are innate to your sign will be a major focal point in April: You’ll be forced to consider how your close relationships affect you and whether they support you in being your own person or diminish you to the point of losing yourself. You’ll have to consider who you are in the relationship, resulting in either a deepening or possible breaking point in the partnership.

The end of the month may bring about sudden transformations in your shared resources, power dynamics, intimacy, or finances.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21-Nov. 22)

April is looking auspicious for the Scorpios. While your day-to-day may feel much busier than usual, you’ll put more focus on getting it all done and more energy into your health and fitness rituals than any other time of the year. You’ll heavily consider your work life and seek to make it more fulfilling and aligned.

A connection to the soul will be highlighted in April, so you’ll look for ways to integrate this connection into your daily life. There’s a plot twist heading straight for your partnerships at the end of the month as well, so don’t be surprised if things shake up in this area.

The last week of April will pull your focus onto yourself and call you to *respectfully* put your needs first.

iiievgeniy/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)

It’s a party this month for you, Sag. Well, most of it anyway. You’ll lean into your fiery energy, diving into your creativity, self-expression, and romance and indulging your inner child. You’ll be after some well-deserved recognition for your talents and shine under the spotlight.

The end of the month will charge you with the desire to pivot how you’ve been taking care of your body and mental health. You’ll feel a need to be alone for deep emotional reflection to work out the kinks of your habits and what’s causing imbalance. An incredibly supportive energy will encourage you to embark on a new fitness routine, healthy eating habits, meditation practice or a new job that’s more conducive to your overall well-being.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19-Jan. 20)

There’s a lot of big energy heading your way this April, Capricorn. It may not always feel comfortable for you, but you’re going to focus heavily on your roots, ancestry, family, or home life. You may be faced with an examination of your upbringing and its effects on your emotional body. Or, you could simply feel a major urge to completely rearrange your home, which could also look like moving houses entirely for some.

The end of the month will awaken your creative, joyful side and have you feeling playful and social.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)

April is stacking up to be a busy month for you, Aquarius. There will be a lot going on that catches your attention in your immediate surroundings. Your neighborhood or social circles might be poppin’ or there could be a lot happening with siblings or relatives.

You’ll feel more curious and involved for the first half of the month, while the end of the month will draw your focus a bit closer to home. You may find yourself amidst unexpected changes to your domestic life, family, or property, or begin a journey healing deep emotional wounds.

By the full moon, you may feel eyes on you in regard to your career or be charged with a new responsibility.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20-March 20)

Stability and money matters will be living rent free in your head, Pisces. Your possessions and personal comforts will hold your attention more than any other time of year. Changes in these facets of your life are likely to emerge around the first half of April.

Your mind will be swirling with unique ideas by the end of the month. You’ll be thinking in new ways, conversing with peers, and seeking to learn. Your personal philosophies may be on a swivel and you’ll come out of it ready to take a leap of faith into something exciting that feeds your mind and soul.

Source:

Astrid Bly, premier astrology expert with California Psychics