April Fools’ Day Quotes And Captions For Bringing The Jokes To The ‘Gram
Infuse your Instas with some humor.
March is coming to an end, which means it’s time to kick off April with one of the most lighthearted holidays around. The first day of April, also known as April Fools’ Day, is traditionally a time to play pranks and jokes on the unsuspecting, and this year’s celebration is no different. While everyone from your friends to corporations are hoping to get in on the trickery come April 1, these April Fools’ Day quotes and captions will help you bring all the pranks to Instagram.
Just like a good pun or joke can win plenty of likes on the ‘Gram, some April Fools’ quotes will definitely score plenty of laughs. This irreverent holiday is the perfect time to flex your comedy skills, and also see just how convincing you can be. You’ll be exposing your hoax on April 2, but on April 1, all bets are off. Of course, you could also poke fun at the whole premise of April Fools’ Day by sharing a completely ridiculous prank or statement that your followers would know better than to believe. Whatever you decide to do, you’ll have plenty of fun getting into the spirit of the holiday and embracing a day that’s all about not taking things (or anything, really) too seriously.
If you need some inspiration, these April Fools’ Day quotes promise to hilariously complement all your Instagram posts and make for some LOL-worthy captions. Happy first day of April!
- “It’s April Fools’ Day, which means believe no nothing and trust no one... just like any other day.”
- “Embracing my trust issues today.”
- “Keep calm, and don’t get pranked.”
- “The first of April is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other 364.” — Mark Twain
- “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”
- “Lord, what fools these mortals be.” — William Shakespeare
- “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.” — The Office
- “‘April Fools’ is the only day to take people seriously.” – Criss Jami
- “That awkward moment when people don’t believe April Fools’ Day is really your birthday…”
- “He who laughs last didn’t get the joke.” — Charles De Gaulle
- “PSA: not believing anything anyone says for 24 hours.”
- “Why has this whole year been feeling like April Fools’?”
- “Everything is funny, as long as it’s happening to somebody else.” – Will Rogers
- “Happy Friday, fools!”
- “That Friday feeling when you’re watching out for pranks.”
- “April Fools’ should be renamed to trust no one day.”
- “I hope life isn’t a big joke, because I don’t get it.” — Jack Handey
- “Don’t mind me grabbing the popcorn for all the April Fools’ Day pranks.”
- “How many times have you already been pranked today?”
- “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” – Abraham Lincoln